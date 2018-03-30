Still room for personalised wines

Wine, arguably more than any other beverage, is a very personal thing – its enjoyment is often connected to personal tastes, memories and experiences, and the same applies to those who make it, the wine often as much an expression of the vineyard as it is of the winemaker’s personality.

Overseeing a historic brand with its traditions and big production volumes probably doesn’t give Lanzerac cellarmaster Wynand Lategan much opportunity to put his personal stamp on every wine, but his personality, life story and thinking on wine shine through in the new Keldermeester Versameling (cellarmaster collection) of “artisanal” wines.

Artisan-everything has become such an overused concept, to the point of becoming almost meaningless, but it actually does apply here – the wines are produced in limited quantities (just over 1000 bottles of each), with Wynand hands-on at every stage from selecting just the right grapes from different sites through to the design of the labels, and of course in the winemaking itself.

The KV range allows him to exercise his boundless curiosity about “what happens when you do something differently, push the conventional boundaries a bit”, experimenting with different cultivars, blends and winemaking techniques.

Experiments, he readily admits, where he doesn’t always have a clear idea of the outcome – “it’s really about exploring, going on a journey without knowing the exact destination,” he says – but they’re clearly successful, given the Platter’s 4-star ratings for the first three wines released.

His curiosity about what might have prompted Prof Abraham Perold to consider crossing Cinsaut and Pinot Noir to produce the Pinotage grape inspired the making of PROF – a 60:40 Cinsaut-Pinot Noir blend.

“Perold never got to taste the wine made from his own creation, but he must have had something in mind. Prof tastes nothing like Pinotage,so I wonder ‘what did he foresee’?” asks Wynand.

The Prof has an overall sense of lightness and freshness,he subtly perfumed nose and silky palate combining the best of the two varieties – fresh red fruit, some sour cherries and leatheriness, with lingering savouriness.

Was this what the good professor had in mind? We’ll never know, but nonetheless his namesake is a lovely wine worth taking the time to sip slowly and contemplate.

A soft-spoken sports enthusiast and former financial journalist, Wynand says his mother-tongue Afrikaans on the bottles, the names and the stories behind them, as well as the designs on the labels (each with a hidden element linked to the story) reflect his own heritage and life today.

He grew up walking and running the “Bergpad”, the famous mountain path from the university sports grounds over the Stellenbosch mountain towards Lanzerac, known by most who’ve ever lived there.

It gives its name to the 2016 Bergpad from a single vineyard of rare Pinot Blanc that “would be a waste to blend away”, and the personal connection appears on the label too with the shadowy runner taken from a photograph of his wife in action.

The wine is really interesting – Chardonnay-like in its silky, slightly creamy texture and mouth-filling body, but drier than a Chardonnay and with a character all its own.

Subtle and elegant, with a lightly floral nose, the wine shows delicate fruit with a hint of pineapple and zesty lime, well balanced creaminess and acidity combining for a softly lingering finish.

For Wynand, its distinctive flavour brings back memories of his mom’s quince preserve, making its drinking unlike anything else.

The sporting theme carries through into DOK 2016, an intense Malbec created in memory of rugby legend “Doc” Danie Craven, in his day a regular visitor to Lanzerac on walks with his dog Bliksem, where he no doubt stopped for a glass of something on the stoep.

The wine is full bodied and super smooth, fragrant and herbaceous, its juicy fruiteaving a satisfying finish that asks for more.

The wines are complex, and the story behind them revealed in layers – “a little bit like me,” says Wynand. “You have to dig a bit deeper to get to know me.”

And so it is with these three wines, all likely to mellow into something even more interesting.