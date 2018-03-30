Cradock set for annual Things are hotting up for Karoo Food Festival

The Eastern Cape town of Cradock will have food lovers salivating when it hosts its annual Karoo Food Festival at the end of the month.

The festival in the heart of the Karoo will run from the public holiday on April 27 until April 30, and will once again see residents from all communities sharing their beloved cuisine with visitors.

“We place Cradock at the heart of the Karoo because it is so central geographically – we are less than three hours from Port Elizabeth and just on three hours from East London; we can be reached from the N1 or the N2 and are a day away from Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg,” says Lisa Ker of Die Tuishuise and a member of the festival organising committee.

The Cradock Food Festival was initiated in 2013 to celebrate the food and hospitality of the Karoo, Lisa says.

“It has grown every year since then and, in 2016, we were the proud runners-up in the National Best Domestic Event Contributing to Tourism Growth in the prestigious Sports and Tourism Exchange Awards,” she said.

She says the food of the Karoo is unique and has grown out of the diversity of the people who made their way here: Dutch, French, Chinese, English, Danish and German communities were among them.

The cuisine has borrowed from all of these cultures while making use of what is available in the veld – and from the game on the area’s plains.

“Generations of cooks have honed these recipes and are proud to present them to our visitors,” Lisa says.

Here in the Karoo all our people love to get together over food, with song and to celebrate our environment.”

The Cradock Karoo Food Festival also provides educational opportunities to its young people to learn from the seasoned chefs of the region, Lisa says – and for visitors to attend presentations about a vital part of residents’ lives:

“The food that we eat”.

Besides culinary attractions, a trip to Cradock offers mountain biking, cultural and historical walks and drives, the nearby excellent Mountain Zebra Park, farm visits and a lively two-day market that will be well stocked with fine local produce.

Accommodation is filling up fast with foodies from across the country.

For general information and stall bookings contact Amy karoofoodfestival@gmail.com or call 083-257-8601.

For accommodation inquiries, contact reservations@tuishuise.co.za