Vusi Nova in Easter concert
Xhosa ballad hit-maker Vusi Nova, widely known for his high-pitched falsetto, will perform at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Easter Monday.
The New Brightonborn artist will appear alongside Mthatha group 047 and the show will feature songs from his previous albums as well as a few new melodies from his upcoming album to be released later this year.
In August last year Nova was hijacked, kidnapped and beaten outside his home in Melville, Johannesburg. He described the incident as a turning point in his life and one that left him feeling fortunate to have survived.
“The hijacking made me realise one needs to give thanks to the Almighty by giving back to the church as a form of thanksgiving,” he said.
“St Stephens Anglican Church is where my musical journey began. The foundations of my music career were built here.
“My grandmother used to be part of the church choir and would put me on her lap, so when I started thinking of giving back I thought where better to begin my charity work than at home.
“The church and New Brighton community carry so much history for me. Even though I moved from New Brighton at an early age, it’s still home.”
Nova said it was a beautiful community with bounteous opportunities for development, but due to daily challenges, it was difficult for residents to realise their true potential.
“When I was growing up there were various programmes like ballroom dancing and karate. I now realise the importance of those programmes in community building.”
Proceeds from the event would assist the church in their key projects for this year, he said.
“I’d like to see the church work with the community to form some kind of programme that will keep the youth occupied as well as nurture talent, because PE is producing a lot of talent for the big cities.”
The concert is from 1pm until late. Tickets at R150 each are available from the church or at the door.