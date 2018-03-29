Vusi Nova in Easter concert

Xhosa ballad hit-maker Vusi Nova, widely known for his high-pitched falsetto, will perform at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton on Easter Monday.

The New Brightonborn artist will appear alongside Mthatha group 047 and the show will feature songs from his previous albums as well as a few new melodies from his upcoming album to be released later this year.

In August last year Nova was hijacked, kidnapped and beaten outside his home in Melville, Johannesburg. He described the incident as a turning point in his life and one that left him feeling fortunate to have survived.

“The hijacking made me realise one needs to give thanks to the Almighty by giving back to the church as a form of thanksgiving,” he said.

“St Stephens Anglican Church is where my musical journey began. The foundations of my music career were built here.

“My grandmother used to be part of the church choir and would put me on her lap, so when I started thinking of giving back I thought where better to begin my charity work than at home.