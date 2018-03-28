Traditional Easter lamb favourite

Quivertree Publications has a range of cookery books and this recipe for oven-roasted Greek leg of lamb is just one of many heritage recipes and true stories from the heart of South Africa.

Sydda Essop’s recipe is a flavourful take on a traditional favourite for Easter weekend.



OVEN-ROASTED GREEK LEG OF LAMB

Ingredients

1 leg of lamb of about 2kg

8 cloves of garlic

about 3 tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

juice of 2 lemons

sprigs of fresh rosemary

crushed dried origanum

6-8 boiled potatoes

Method

Make eight incisions in the leg of lamb and push a clove of garlic into each. Rub olive oil, salt and pepper to taste, lemon juice and herbs into the meat and leave in a casserole overnight to marinate.

The next day, pour about two cups of water into the casserole, cover with tin foil and bake at 160-180°C for about three hours, or until the meat is almost tender.

Remove the foil and add the boiled potatoes to the casserole. Return to the oven and baste the meat and potatoes with the pan juices frequently, until the potatoes are brown and the meat a golden brown colour.

Serves 6-8.

* Recipe from Karoo Kitchen by Sydda Essop, retailing at around R450 and published by Quivertree