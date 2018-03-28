No-clutter childhood memories

Just Ella Bella blogger Eleanor Douglas-Meyers looks at ways to keep those special family memories without creating clutter.

Although I’m not particularly sentimental, my son’s upcoming birthday has me wanting to stop time.

He will be five and it is rather obvious that my baby is almost gone. He has ideas, opinions and is very much his own person.

Since I can’t keep him little, I figured I could preserve some childhood memories, so I have something to look back on in the teenage years when I become … “simply the worst”.

Here are a few ideas I have:

Baby clothes’ keepsakes

You can make pillows or quilts from their old clothes;

A quick Facebook search could put you in touch with someone who can make soft toys from old clothes;

My cousin mounted Aidan’s baby clothes on to canvas, which makes a great addition to his room and a memorable keepsake;

Practically every baby shop sells those plaster moulds you can use to preserve your kids foot print. It is super easy to use and makes a beautiful, non-tacky keep-sake;

You (your child) can make a handprint on canvas like we did, it is super easy and sweet.

Scrapbooking

I don’t really have the patience to scrapbook, but with a programme like ScrapBlog and SmileBox it takes a fraction of the time.

Here is also the option of doing a photobook (you place the pictures in a digital scrapbook and whatever company you chose, prints it for you);

I keep Aidan’s art on an art wall in his room (we simply stuck decorated pegs to the wall) and can change the art pretty easily;

Every now and again I have him pick his favourite drawings; I then take pictures or scan them, so I have it in digital format. The plan is to create a collage and then have it printed in A3 size.

Part of why I blog is the fact that I can go back and read anecdotes about him growing up. However, not everyone is okay with letting others in to their personal lives, so if this is you – you can create a private blog … invite only. It is a great way to keep pictures and stories.

Similar to the blog, you can save video interviews of your child. Why not ask the same questions every year and see how your child has grown.