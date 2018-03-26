More than just a former First Lady

A new paperback anthology The Meaning of Michelle gives a sparkling range of views on the former First Lady of America, with 16 writers outlining how her journey has inspired them.

Many of the contributors are – like their subject Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama – also African-American women and they record what this has meant to them to have her in the White House.

Veronica Chambers, an author best known for her memoir Mama’s Girl and who writes often about her own Afro-Latina heritage, has edited the collection.

To most South Africans, Michelle Obama is famous, mainly thanks to her partnership with her husband Barack Obama, United States president from 2008 to 2016.

However, this collection shows how and why she is a force in her own right as well.

And, while commentators often have delved into Obama’s fashion appeal – including her gorgeously toned arms – and attributes as a role model, far fewer have looked at the meaning she has had for black American culture.