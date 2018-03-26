Latest:
Monarchy Couture by Archibald Monyepao Pictures: Kisometsi Photography

Brides-to-be said “yes” to the dress in a rainbow of pastel hues at this past weekend’s I Do! Bridal Expo held at the Boardwalk Hotel exhibition level.

From left, NWD by Nohlene Woolard, jewellery from Jenni Gault International and Hoiden by Marjorie Erasmus and Estee van der Merwe Picture: Impact Photography

Event director Linda Harwood said nearly 80 exhibitors showed wedding services and supplies, ranging from stationary, designer outfits for the bridal party, a wide range of venues catering, photographers, decor and more.

Amanda Knots Pictures: Kisometsi Photography

Fashion in the form of wedding wear was the flavour of the day, however, with young up-and-coming designers showing bridal numbers alongside more established designers from Nelson Mandela Bay.

Ati Designs by Ati Setipa Pictures: Kisometsi Photography

Many engaged couples tried their luck at winning the big prize of a wedding at Africanos Country Estate, worth over R270 000. In the draw on Sunday afternoon, Renecia Wilson, 26, of Algoa Park, and her fiance Nigel Kayser, 27 of Bloemendal sealed the deal and won the prize.

Carlos Fritz Creations Pictures: Kisometsi Photography
CASA by Cleo Allison Pictures: Kisometsi Photography
Gabedi Bedi by Mmakabe Makaleng Pictures: Kisometsi
Mechero by Busisiwe Sobopha Pictures: Kisometsi Photography
Monarchy Couture by Archibald Monyepao Pictures: Kisometsi Photography
Monarchy Couture by Archibald Monyepao Pictures: Kisometsi Photography
From left, Andre Cloete Designs by Andre Cloete, Elite Bridal Boutique and Elegant Ivy by Yvette Peo Picture: Impact Photography
menswear
Menswear by, from left, Heinz in Style, Woolworths by Country Road and Trenery and Delbro Premium Picture: Impact Photography

 

