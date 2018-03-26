Brides-to-be said “yes” to the dress in a rainbow of pastel hues at this past weekend’s I Do! Bridal Expo held at the Boardwalk Hotel exhibition level.

Event director Linda Harwood said nearly 80 exhibitors showed wedding services and supplies, ranging from stationary, designer outfits for the bridal party, a wide range of venues catering, photographers, decor and more.

Fashion in the form of wedding wear was the flavour of the day, however, with young up-and-coming designers showing bridal numbers alongside more established designers from Nelson Mandela Bay.

Many engaged couples tried their luck at winning the big prize of a wedding at Africanos Country Estate, worth over R270 000. In the draw on Sunday afternoon, Renecia Wilson, 26, of Algoa Park, and her fiance Nigel Kayser, 27 of Bloemendal sealed the deal and won the prize.