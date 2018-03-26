From dancing in kitchen to Mexican delights

For week seven, Come Dine with Me South Africa is back in Port Elizabeth. Night one falls to hairstylist Wayne Futter to host, with a “Scarborough Affair” of carpaccio on melba toast for starters, venison served with “red red” wine for mains and homemade apple pie for dessert. Ebullient, and a little hyper, Wayne’s prep is a riot of jabbering, dancing in the kitchen and non-stop laughing.

But will there be laughter when guests Maegan Frans the teacher, Gino Fransman the academic and Chantel Olivier the no-nonsense security exec arrive? Find out on BBC Brit (Channel 120) on DStv on Thursday at 8pm!

The plot thickens when two of the guests realise they already know one another – will they form an alliance or will friends quickly turn into foes?

Night two goes to Chantel who has an obsession with hand sanitiser. She certainly thinks that she has figured out a winning menu: a tasty threesome for starters, pork belly with veggies for mains and an ooey-gooey chocolate surprise for dessert.

Things are thrown into jeopardy when one guest refuses to join in the spirit of things and goes as far as to describe the dessert as icky yucky.

Will Chantel’s excessive cleaning and sparkling home be enough to save the day?

Dinner party number three and it’s over to teacher Maegan – remember, it’s pronounced Maegen, not Meegan! Despite having a broken oven, Maegan is determined to put on a winning night and transport her guests to Mexico, dishing up baked bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers for starters, a trio of tacos with corn salsa for mains and the three amigos for dessert – code for three shades of chocolate.

With the help of a piñata what could possibly go wrong?

The final night arrives and it’s acerbic academic Gino’s turn to see if he is the host with the most.

He takes aim with his cryptic “salad soup” starter , followed by a personalised take on a classic, a pork Wellington for mains and then a surprising end to his meal (given Gino doesn’t like chocolate) . . . a chocolate brownie with ice-cream.

Will the evening razzle and dazzle or will the chocolate leave a rather bitter taste in people’s mouth?

Meet dinner host 1 : Wayne Futter

Occupation: Self-employed hairstylist

From : Seaview, Port Elizabeth.