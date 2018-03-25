Upping your game in the Kalahari

He was an old lion past his prime with a dove-grey coat and a broken canine tooth, but he was still an impressive beast, his grizzled features framed by a lustrous black mane that fell like a rug around his shoulders.

All day we had followed the tracks he and his brother had left in the red sands of the Northern Cape’s Tswalu Kalahari Reserve. Now he lay in all his majesty in front of us, staring into the thorny thickets where his brother had just departed after a demonstration of mutual grooming and affectionate head-rubbing.

This was my reward for a master class in the skills of bushcraft, demonstrated by Rudi Venter, my safari guide, and Ari Leeow, his tracker. For hour after hour, perched on the bonnet of our Land Rover, Ari had picked out the lion’s unmistakable spoor.

“He’s following what we call the silver line,” Venter said.

“That’s when a tracker can almost think his way into the mind of the animal he’s following, anticipating its every twist and turn.”

Then, having found him, the lion began to roar. On and on he went, each deep-throated bellow reverberating among the surrounding hills and out into the deep emptiness of the Kalahari until his brother responded, like the echo of his own voice returning.

Everyone who comes to Tswalu wants to see the famous black- maned lions of the Kalahari, but this is not a Big Five reserve.

True, there are Cape buffalo and rare desert-adapted black rhino hidden deep in the tangled seas of thornveld, but the real attraction is the heady sense of freedom engendered by a wilderness this size.

Tswalu began life as a hunting preserve owned by Stephen Boler, a Lancastrian entrepreneur who made his fortune selling cut-price car tyres in the ‘70s.

In 1995, he bought up 35 clapped-out farms in the southern Kalahari and turned them into his own vast private fiefdom.

When Boler died three years later ownership passed to Nicky Oppenheimer, former chairman of De Beers and a lifelong conservationist filled with a burning desire to create a place where people could re-connect with nature in a malaria-free environment.

Within a month he had put an end to hunting and begun the colossal task of re-wilding the area, introducing breeding programmes for antelope such as roan and sable, reversing decades of overgrazing, and providing a haven for cheetah and other predators.

Since then, more farms have been acquired and returned to the wild, sweeping away fences and buildings to enlarge what was already the biggest private wildlife reserve in South Africa.

Oppenheimer is also a believer in the importance of ecotourism.

“Without it, cheetahs, lions, black rhinos – all of Africa’s emblematic animals – will disappear,” he says, hence the presence of two luxury lodges: Motse, which can accommodate up to 20 guests, and the smaller Tarkuni.

Both are five-star oases of food and comfort with blissful outdoor pools and the most sweet-natured staff you’ll find anywhere.

But the real luxury of staying here is having your own exclusive vehicle, guide and tracker to explore the wild with nobody else in sight.

Besides its famous Kalahari lions, Tswalu’s checklist of mammals includes giraffe, two species of zebra and a whole bestiary of antelope such as eland, kudu and gemsbok with swishing tails and black-and- white tribal masks.

Yet what most visitors want to see are the smaller animals that are hard to find elsewhere: aardvarks, meerkats, caracals and pangolins.

To these can be added more than 240 kinds of birds, including standout species such as the crimson- breasted bush shrike and pygmy falcons.

It was still dark when we set out each morning under a vast dome of stars. The night air echoed to the chatter of barking geckos and the keening cries of black-backed jackal, and as the sky grew lighter in the east we spotted an aardvark trundling home to its burrow.

Then we watched the dawn come up and sensed the Earth rolling in space to face the rising sun.

These endless thirstlands are part of the greater Kalahari that covers an area 10 times the size of Britain.

Racked by ice-cold winter dawns and summer days of furnace heat, it is one of the harshest places on Earth. Yet it can also be unimaginably beautiful, especially after the rains when the sandveld becomes a sea of greenery in which gnarled camelthorns and shepherd’s trees cast welcome shade for the wandering gemsbok and wildebeest herds.

By chance I had arrived after a year’s rain had fallen in a week, bringing about a miraculous transformation.

Overnight, Tswalu had become an emerald desert, lit with the crimson flowers of poison bulb lilies. Rainwater pools still lay across the game trails and flurries of brown-veined white butterflies flew up at every step.

We drove across the dunes and every time we climbed a crest a fresh sight awaited us in the valley below.

Black-as-midnight sable bulls rose from the grass to stare at us.

Red hartebeest bounced away with their jaunty rocking-horse gait and large herds of eland cantered off into the dissolving distance.

Sandy roads unfurled like red ribbons across a landscape so indescribably wild and lovely that I wanted it to go on forever, until at last we came to a vast amphitheatre of verdant thornveld surrounded by the Korannaberg massif standing out sharply against a blue sky.Here we came upon a lioness with seven cubs.

“Four of the cubs are hers,” Rudi said. “The others belonged to her sister who died a month ago.”

Now they sat in a half-circle, staring intently at a pangolin, a scaly anteater that had rolled itself into a ball of bony armour plating too tough for their teeth and claws to pierce. I was overjoyed. In a lifetime of safaris, it was the first I had seen.

On the way back to the lodge we witnessed an amazing sight as thousands of swifts zoomed overhead to join a dark vortex of birds whirling over the dunes.

It was a giant feeding frenzy, triggered by clouds of winged termites emerging from the ground to complete their annual life cycle.

Next morning we visited a family of meerkats. Quietly we sat and waited until they emerged from their burrows, churring softly to one another as they stood upright like small furry ninepins, forepaws demurely folded on their tummies, and turned to face the sun.

Doves were calling in the amber light as we climbed a ridge to scan the distance. A cheetah was walking across the plains, a taut and quivering creature whose presence dominated the landscape.

Cheetah are doing well at Tswalu, one of the few remaining places where such far-ranging species can fulfil their need to roam. – The Telegraph

Tswalu factbox

Tswalu Kalahari is South Africa’s largest private game reserve, protecting more than 110000ha of spectacular grasslands and mountains.

Its vision is to “restore the Kalahari to itself”.

Tswalu is 300km north-west of Kimberley and 270km north-east of Upington. Kuruman is the nearest town.

No more than 30 guests at a time can discover the beauty of this arid savannah, its diverse wildlife and the serenity of what may well be South Africa’s last great wilderness.

The reserve is most famous for its black-maned lions.

Besides luxury lodges Motse and Tarkuni, Tswalu also has a sleep-out deck, Malori (meaning “dreamer” in Tswana), which offers the unparalleled experience of sleeping under the fabled “diamond skies”.

Many of Tswalu’s guests fly in on scheduled flights from Cape Town International or OR Tambo International, but if you prefer to drive, find directions under the Contact Us tab at www.tswalu.com

For reservations and general inquiries call (053) 781-9331 or (053) 781-9316, or e-mail: res@tswalu.com