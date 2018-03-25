Some rules are made to be broken

White wine for summer; red wine for winter. Never put ice in your wine. Red wine must be served at room temperature. Cheap wine is bad wine. Rosé is for girls. Pass the port to the left.

Is there any other beverage that comes with as many rules and points of etiquette as wine? Some rules make sense, like not bathing yourself in perfume or aftershave before a wine tasting (my pet peeve!) while others are outdated, nonsensical, or just serve to intimidate and exclude – in other words, they’re made to be broken.

The “red wine at room temperature” rule was actually made for chilly European castles, not African climes, and so is one especially to be broken. Many red wines benefit from a brief introduction to the fridge, the cooler temperature calming the alcohol and allowing the fruit flavours to shine.

Pinot noir is definitely one of those that needs light chilling before serving to reveal its full beauty, and it also makes a great bridge from summer into autumn for those wedded to a “white wine in summer” rule.

A super example is the Paul Cluver Estate Pinot Noir (R200 cellar door) with its bright crimson colour, fragrant nose of cherries and strawberries, and earthy forest floor undertones. In the mouth it’s all berries and ripe red fruit, underpinned with tangy savouriness, and lingering fruity flavour – delicious.

Angel’s Tears from Grande Provence is one of my favourite ranges for delivering great value and they’ve just added Le Chocolat Pinotage (R55 from the cellar) to the line-up. It’s soft and juicy, with subtle hints of typical pinotage chocolatiness brought out by fermentation in well-toasted French oak – not in your face or over emphasised, just very enjoyable, easy drinking.

Steenberg have just released the 2015 vintage of their top-selling merlot (R175 cellar door) and it’s a stunner, showing what merlot should be and why it’s worth paying more. The texture is velvety and the mouth full of complex layers of soft plums, hints of dark chocolate and savouriness, each sip opening up new flavour that moves into a lingering finish. Even better the day after opening, it is warm, generous and richly rewarding.

While the organic, biodynamic farming and wine-making practices at Reyneke Wines may delight those with green hearts and be dismissed by others as old-fashioned nostalgia, the multiple accolades, including for the Reyneke Biodynamic Syrah 2015 (about R175) prove winemaker Johan Reyneke’s belief that “there’s no greatness without goodness – not just because it’s better for the earth, but because it makes better wine”.

The resulting wine can’t simply be dismissed as “good, as organic wine goes”, it’s just damn good – deep, dark intense colour and an aromatic nose of ripe berries and herby fynbos notes reflect into complex, concentrated flavours of bright fruit spiked with warm spice and savoury notes. There’s a freshness of fruit that cuts through it all, and a deliciously lingering spiciness.

Lastly, some more great value from Welmoed, with their 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon (R50 at the cellar) delivering typical cab flavours – fresh, juicy blackcurrants and spicy cedar with a touch of leatheriness and a tasty savoury finish. It could benefit from a year or two of ageing, but is very drinkable now.