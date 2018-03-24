Made for food and people

One of the Bay’s most popular cafes will soon celebrate its sixth birthday and will be marking this milestone while also sporting an eclectic and fun new look.

Brioche Food and Coffee has become a landmark in Main Road, Walmer, its cheery red-and-white striped walls signaling a welcome pit-stop for breakfast with the buds or lunch before or after the afternoon school run.

“Brioche is my take on the many South African dishes I love – but always with a twist,” says owner Ilse Cole, who started her career in the food and hospitality industry as a “groentjie” by launching the Blue Orange, also in Walmer, 21 years ago.

Ilse sold the Blue Orange and it eventually closed, but her experience there led to Brioche, a stylish and understated but never pretentious establishment that has secured its own very loyal following since first opening at 181 Main Road in 2012.

“I’m a girl with her roots firmly entrenched in this city,” Ilse says. “My sister and I grew up in a loving family and we loved our mom’s boerekos dearly.

“I often describe my menu at Brioche as unpretentious and down to earth – and I think that perhaps I’m describing myself!”

Ilse initially embarked on a career in finance after finishing high school, but all the while a completely different path was beckoning her.“I remember the day I opened the Blue Orange in Heugh Road and the ‘how on earth is she going to make it’ look on my dad’s face,” she chuckles.

“It all seemed so simple to me then, with a borrowed fridge, second-hand stove – only two plates worked – and my mom’s throw-out pots, pans and utensils.There was never a plan set out other than knowing that it was going to be an extension of myself and my personality; what I love and how I do things, in a way where quality is never compromised.”

Fast-forward 21 years and Brioche is about to turn six. It’s a model of efficiency without a frantic air ever likely to be detected. Ilse and her staff of 16 – two of whom have been with her since Blue Orange days – work hard to keep it so.

Her success story is all the more impressive when you consider she is a doting mom to nine-year-old daughter Catherine who, she says, is always eager to lend a hand at the cafe!

“This Brioche house is home to us and was to many before,” Ilse says when explaining the decision behind the recent re-modelling.

“It dates back to 1884 and sits easy with our customers. But the magnificent wooden floors were taking strain after 100 years – who’d blame them – and so it became time for a change.

“Our customers had started to joke about feeling seasick while drinking their coffee!”

Enter Wouter van der Westhuizen and the CHC Construction team: “The modern concrete floor was our base and our first step towards a new look.”

Ilse lives in Chelsea on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth and roped in some very creative neighbours to help with the project.

“Shelley-anne Graham’s art brings a local flavour and carpets from 2birdslanding decorate the floors,” Ilse says.

“Jacqui van der Westhuizen helped with the interior and encouraged us to go big with the customised wallpaper designed specially for us by Shelly-anne.

“You’ll now find Brioche full of surprises, from the contemporary subway tiles to the gold logo, our modern yet ‘ouma’ fireplace and the way the light falls in the space. It was simply made for food and people.”

Her menu evolves on a whim, she confesses.

“Right now it’s mosbolletjies with Irish butter and Brioche honey or moskonfyt – our customers eat them with glee!”

It’s important to Ilse that all the baking is done in-house, with traditional touches featuring strongly as a nod to her upbringing.

“We love making melktert, lemon meringue and the basics South Africans love, such as roosterkoek and bunny chows.” Another boere-favourite, melkkos, will soon also be found on the menu.

Not that modern trends are ignored, mind you. There are plenty of sugar-free options and Ilse has put much time and effort into making sure her Banting-friendly offerings are genuinely so.

No corners are cut and organic ingredients are used wherever possible.

The retail side has also taken off nicely, she says, with everything from gooey-centre meringues and home-made marshmallows to art prints and quirky decor items available.

Brioche is open 7am to 5pm on weekdays; 7am to 3pm on Saturdays and 7.30am to 12.30pm on Sundays. Contact them on (041)581-2136.

Recipe| Brioche’s Mosbolletjies

Mosbolletjies made from dough lightened with the must of grapes, Ilse Cole of Brioche explains.

“Must is a bi-product derived during the first steps of winemaking. The first mosbolletjies were made by the French Huguenots and are similar to the French brioche.”

Ilse says the cloud-like shape of Brioche’s logo was inspired by the appearance of this bread.

Mosbolletjies can either be eaten warm with soft butter or dried in the oven to make mosbeskuit (rusks).

This recipe is the real McCoy, she says. However, since must is difficult to obtain outside of the Winelands, you can replace this ingredient with grape juice.

Ingredients

1.3kg flour

7ml salt

20ml aniseed

375ml milk

60g butter

2 eggs

2 cups sugar (250 ml x 2)

550ml grape must, strained

Method

Step 1

Mix flour, salt and aniseed. Bring milk and butter to a boil, then cool to lukewarm. Add eggs and sugar. Now whisk and then add to flour. Add grape must.

Knead lightly and knead well for about 15 to 20 minutes until the dough is smooth and elastic. Cover bowl with a cloth and leave to rise in a warm place overnight.

Step 2

The following morning, preheat the oven to 180°C and knead the dough. Now, roll dough with your hands into balls. Pack against each other in bread pans which you have greased with non-stick spray.

Place pans in a warm place to allow dough to rise until almost full.

Place in oven. Reduce heat to 140°C and bake for 40 to 60 minutes until cooked through and brown on top. Brush with sugar water and turn out onto cooling racks.

Makes two loaves.