Darlings! Your favourite Skinnerbek is hoping you have had a week as wonderful as hers

Your gossip hotspot is back on with the latest mgosi. Last weekend, the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra and MBDA hosted what was arguably one of the most impressive and well-thought-out events held in the Port Elizabeth inner city in ages.

Music at the Market was the perfect place for all ages to spend the weekend enjoying eats from the popular Baakens food trucks at Vuyisile Mini Square, while consecutively enjoying a concert inside the city hall.

Because your gossip gal always finds it hard to leave a place of pure fun (and food), after spotting a couple of local socialites such as Nelson Mandela Bay Fashion Week founder Llwellyn Williams and gobbling down Foong’s yummy food on Saturday, I decided I would return on Sunday for day two of the concert.

A big reason for this was to take in a performance by one of the Bay’s best Indie rock bands, Skank and the Roots.

As expected, the band did not disappoint. While the weekend’s indecisive weather almost ruined the fun, I have never seen Vuyisile Mini Square come alive like that.

I’m sure even the city hall was thrilled to experience a non-political vibe for a change.

As I write to you, I am in a gown as white as snow and soft as a baby’s bum in the beautiful Fernery Lodge and Chalets in Tsitsikama with the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency. Because the agency cannot resist sharing the beauty of our province with the likes of yours truly, it has invited us to explore and witness how the Eastern Cape tourism industry earned so many Lilizela awards last year.

My loves, I wish I could take you all with me through the calamari tasting and yummy lunch at Chokka Block restaurant in Port St Francis, ziplining at the Tsitsikama Canopy Tours or at least give you a taste of the mouthwatering chicken curry served at the Fernery – but this girl’s got places to go and items to tick off on her bucket list.

Back in the Bay, Skinnerbek’s minions report a busy week of buzzing book launches and quirky vintage markets. Liezie Mulder of Ile de Pain in Knysna launched her new book, Anytime, at the GFI Gallery on Tuesday, with Flava’s John Burger proving himself a really good interviewer!

Liezie and her dishy hubby, master baker Markus Farbinger, make a gorgeous couple and provided not only laughs but insight into their very successful business model.

Also fun, your Skinnerbek hears, was the Little Vintage Fayre at Vintage PE in Westbourne Road on the public holiday on Wednesday. Skinnerbek’s minion was delighted to see a few vintage-loving familiar faces, including ceramicist Lynnley Watson who shared that she had taken up painting and drawing again.

Seeing that I will be exploring our exhilarating province until Sunday, let’s catch up next week. Ciao!