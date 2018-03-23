The Herald angling columnist Wayne Rudman looks at what conditions Nelson Mandela Bay anglers can expect this weekend

With the present lunar phase (first quarter tomorrow), we have neap tidal conditions where the water displacement (tidal exchange) is at its smallest.

Generally, fish are less active then and more attention needs to be applied to how the bait is presented, especially with the use of sinkers and consideration of bait buoyancy.

The lightest leaders will work better and a little flotation in the bait will help in keeping it off the bottom. This way you are less inclined to attract the attention of bottom feeders such as sand sharks and rays.

Drift baits also work well during these conditions, especially in the estuaries and gullies of the rocky shores. Naturally, the bait must be in the water where the targeted species work for their existence.

Grunter, for example, blow their prawns out of the burrows but also take other baits such as sardines and pencil bait – and chokka too. It is a good idea to speculate with different baits and combinations as their feeding trends also vary considerably from day to day.

It is largely to do with what is in abundance. I often gut a fish I want to keep and examine the stomach contents to get an idea of what the species is feeding on.

This past week I had rather a lot of comment regarding the sardine mortalities that have been observed in the Bay. One reader insisted that the red tide was definitely not to blame.

It just seems so sad to have this occurrence happening when the sardines have been scarce in the past year and with penguins and other birdlife in particular having suffered as a result.

These mortalities could create other problems such as shark concentrations, with the resultant threat to bathers in the Bay being a strong possibility.

Often the bye-catch (dolphins and sharks) can also hamper the recovery of netted sardines, resulting in the losses of catch. Sharks are often responsible for the damage done to trawlers’ nets.

On the angling scene, I have not seen many large fish being caught lately. There are lots of juvenile fish about, which is encouraging to see. The juvenile garrick in particular can be a lot of fun at this at time of year if you want to experiment with different artificial lures in the upper regions of the estuaries.

Today’s photograph is of a typical Swartkops grunter of 3kg, caught by Bransby Kleinhans on Wednesday. The fish was caught using sardine as bait.

The swimming prawns however continue to elude us as we wait in awe for their return.

This weekend we experience a south-westerly turning to southerly breeze, with high tide at 8.13am on Saturday morning.

A low pressure system will slowly increase to standard air pressure by Sunday afternoon, with an air temperature of 22°C and a sea temperature of 20°C expected. Below-average angling prospects will prevail – although you never know your luck!