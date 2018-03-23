PE’s theatrical legacy on exhibit
Bay photographer and historian Ivor Markman has an exhibition titled Bards of the Bay opening at the PE Opera House on Monday night.
The exhibition provides a tantalising glimpse into the theatrical history of Port Elizabeth and is linked to the Opera House’s 125th birthday celebrations.
It covers all aspects of theatre and entertainment in the Bay from the very early years, and not just at the Opera House.
Markman, a former Weekend Post and Herald photographer, spent many months researching the exhibition.
“Although I had written about different aspects of theatre before, such as interviews with Athol Fugard, John Kani and Nomhle Nkonyeni, I had never done a comprehensive history of Port Elizabeth theatre before,” Markman said.
“I had uncovered quite a bit of theatre history when I was researching my former 100 Years Ago column for The Herald and fortunately had kept copies of the complete series.”
There were two books from which he was able to draw invaluable information: the late Eric Atwell’s History of the Opera House and another reference work about theatre in South Africa.
He also conducted interviews with local stage personalities, among other sources: “The help I received from them was absolutely fantastic, especially Carol Victor, The Herald archives, Bayworld, Robin Williams, Nomhle Nkoneni, Rose Cowpar, Marelize Booysen Barnard and Emercia de Lange.”
Markman said he was astounded by some of the gems he came across for inclusion in the exhibition, which has been structured according to a historical timeline.
“I was very surprised to discover that, in 1607, the crew of a British East India Company ship, the Red Dragon, staged Shakespeare’s Hamlet on board the ship when it was becalmed off the east coast of southern Africa.
“The same play is reputed to have been staged at Fort Frederick in 1799.”
- Bards of the Bay opens to the public from Tuesday.