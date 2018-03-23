PE’s theatrical legacy on exhibit

Bay photographer and historian Ivor Markman has an exhibition titled Bards of the Bay opening at the PE Opera House on Monday night.

The exhibition provides a tantalising glimpse into the theatrical history of Port Elizabeth and is linked to the Opera House’s 125th birthday celebrations.

It covers all aspects of theatre and entertainment in the Bay from the very early years, and not just at the Opera House.

Markman, a former Weekend Post and Herald photographer, spent many months researching the exhibition.

“Although I had written about different aspects of theatre before, such as interviews with Athol Fugard, John Kani and Nomhle Nkonyeni, I had never done a comprehensive history of Port Elizabeth theatre before,” Markman said.

“I had uncovered quite a bit of theatre history when I was researching my former 100 Years Ago column for The Herald and fortunately had kept copies of the complete series.”