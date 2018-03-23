Gifted muralist makes his mark in Bay

If you take a stroll or drive down Central’s Parliament Street, you will not only notice the fairly new presence of Wezandla African Craft Traders but the evident touch on the walls.

The attention-grabbing paintings on the walls of Wezandla’s new premises are the handiwork of 35-year-old Port Elizabeth muralist Travis Beeton.

The mural took Beeton about a week to complete, a skill which he says gets better with practice.

“The amount of time I spend on a project also depends on the size,” he said.

Beeton has been doing murals and canvas paintings for more than 16 years.

His work is a combination of talent and skills he acquired while completing his diploma in Art and Design at the former Russell Road College (now Port Elizabeth College).