Gifted muralist makes his mark in Bay
If you take a stroll or drive down Central’s Parliament Street, you will not only notice the fairly new presence of Wezandla African Craft Traders but the evident touch on the walls.
The attention-grabbing paintings on the walls of Wezandla’s new premises are the handiwork of 35-year-old Port Elizabeth muralist Travis Beeton.
The mural took Beeton about a week to complete, a skill which he says gets better with practice.
“The amount of time I spend on a project also depends on the size,” he said.
Beeton has been doing murals and canvas paintings for more than 16 years.
His work is a combination of talent and skills he acquired while completing his diploma in Art and Design at the former Russell Road College (now Port Elizabeth College).
The Westering High School alumnus started painting in the early 2000s, with his first official job being dolphin murals at Dizzy Dolphin, which was situated at the beachfront at the time.
While his client base has grown from when he started out, he said he looked forward to better days.
“I get clients through word-ofmouth recommendations and people seeing my work on the streets, so sometimes it takes a while for me to get a job and sometimes I get multiple jobs at once,” Beeton said.
Initially, Beeton juggled painting with waiting and sales jobs to put food on the table but he is now fully focused on painting.
He said one of his highlights was when he did advertising murals for Bayworld.
Wezandla owner Kevin Boucher said: “I am very impressed with [Beeton’s] work. He’s very efficient and timely but not enough people know about his work so he does not make as much as he deserves from this.”
With the Wezandla mural complete, Beeton is now busy with a mural of the big five at Ingleton Lodge in Cape Road. Contact Beeton on 083-516-5011.