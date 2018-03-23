Easter on the Farm – a basketful of fun

Let the hunt begin! The Easter bunny is coming to visit Holmeleigh Farm tomorrow for The Herald Easter on the Farm. The Easter egg hunts will start at 10am until 1pm.

Bring your Easter baskets for some egg-stra special treats. Gates open at 9am. MasterCars on Moffett will provide a shuttle service at the farm.

There will be entertainment for the whole family, including live music, giveaways, food trucks and rides for the kids.

There will be a Easter market in the barn – so come support small, local businesses – and a bar facility for the adults.

Come cheer on participants in the potjiekos competition as they battle it out for bragging rights and awesome prizes.

There will also be an Easter bonnet parade at 2.30pm – so kids, get creative with those hats and you could win amazing prizes!

There is also a Cape St Francis Resort family getaway prize up for grabs. The entry form is in The Herald today on page 11. The entry box will be next to the stage at the event.

Included in our programme this year is bubble soccer.

It’s like playing regular soccer, except you are encased in an inflatable torus, similar to a zorb ball, which covers the player’s upper body and head.