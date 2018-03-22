Riebeek College Girls’ High School in Uitenhage is set for two days of nostalgia and music at the annual Rock the Hage concerts on Friday and Saturday, March 23 and 24.

In association with Rotary Uitenhage District, Riebeek presents the concerts from 6pm to 11.30pm on both nights at the school in North Street, Uitenhage.

Bands such as the Daytrippers, Poltergeist (with musicians from the UK and Australia), Riaan Vogel and the Riebeek College Band will perform on both nights.

Rock the Hage is a special event for the Daytrippers in particular as they celebrate 50 years playing together with the original members.

Tomorrow’s line up includes Anton Calitz, a teacher at Riebeek College who will perform with the Silver Horse Band, and Tank – an international act who had hits in the 1970s.

Calitz has recorded and published five original music albums and performed his musical locally and in the UK and Ireland. He has performed at the Grahamstown Arts Festival and his Kwaaihoek Stories concert remains a favourite.

Saturday’s performances will include Beddlam, Axyl, Beanie Rebels and In the Mix.

The Riebeek band, established with funds donated by Kim Clement and Rock The Hage, to buy music equipment for the schools, is an eclectic group of young rockers and performers with a distinctive sound.

“Every performance of this edgy, electrifying group has led to standing ovations so concert goers are in for a musical delight. The girls may appear petite but once they belt out their sounds, their power is undeniable,” said a school spokesman.

Musician John van Vuuren has again been co-ordinating the line-up of this nostalgic annual event that conjures up, for many, the years of growing up in Uitenhage in the 1970s and 1980s.

This blast from the past, with an infusion of the young and new in the form of the Riebeek band, spans generations though with the mix of musos performing.

Rock the Hage offers a weekend of food (on sale at the venue) and music. Soft drinks will be on sale and adults are invited to bring their own refreshments.

Doors open at 5.30pm. Tickets are R70, obtained from Uitenhage South Rotary members or Alan Reynolds on 082-556-4585, or between 7.30am and 3.30pm at the school.

Tickets will be sold at the door if space permits and Riebeek College does have a right of admission policy. More information from the school, (041) 922-2442.