Beth Cooper Howell says education is her soapbox, but although a little learning is a wonderful thing the best bits about it are free

Education is my soapbox. Always has been – even before my stint as a high school teacher or having kids.

Learning and access to information should be free, fun and available to all, with a primary focus on critical thinking, questioning the status quo and absorbing enough facts to help one get on in life, regardless of which path one eventually takes.

I realised, though, while studying, and through watching my own children move through their school years that despite what the world says, life is the best teacher – not a stiff certificate from a tertiary institute confirming you paid and passed.

The ideal life combines social intelligence and becoming informed. In a progressive school or university environment, these aims neatly dovetail each other, giving people exactly what they need: the ability to negotiate one’s role in society and improving one’s brain, one assignment at a time.

Drifting through some memorabilia a few years ago, I dug out my old scrapbook from Rhodes University. It’s a funny thing; there’s no record of lectures, notes, exam symbols or even an acknowledgement of my degree. My A3-sized ode to me is all about us: the people who shared what was to become the best couple of years I’d spent anywhere.

Belinda and Morag from Zimbabwe – immortalised in photos taken during coffee breaks in my residence room. I learned more about politics, culture and Africa from them than I ever did from history books or, more recently, uncle Google.

Or Anneleigh from the Free State. Beautiful, gracious, smart Anneleigh – former ballet dancer, perennial A student, sensitive poet and, though we didn’t know it yet, a future career star as one of South Africa’s most talented brand managers.

I don’t know where Cidalia is. She was a dark-haired, level-headed psych student of Portuguese descent. Fiercely loyal, made fabulous coffee. Lana’s in Oz now and just as monumentally artistic as she was then. Most phenomenal Fine Arts student ever – and damn nice. Wouldn’t harm a fly.

I met my best friend at varsity. Our paths have diverged and melted together over and over but we’re still the red-head and Jewish girl who bumped into each other on the stairs, first year. We made each other feel we’d come home, away from home. We still feel that way, a billion hours later.

My husband ditched his degree a few months in. He’s the smartest man I know and terribly good at what he does but feels an itch to study. I get it – though he doesn’t realise that it’s not about the learning but the living.

When you’re in the twilight zone between school and work, there’s a magic pause that shields you from the things in life that will eventually erode innocence and punish ignorance.

Before you have to get up, go to work and make a pay cheque stretch, you’re a young and vibrant whippet without the trappings that force you to grow up.

And that’s the reason why we should do as they ask by passing matric, choosing a field and registering for a degree, a diploma, a certificate – anything, absolutely anything, to have that experience.

Because some of us will wield our graduation certificates like magic wands, getting paid more because of it while others tuck away their science degrees and become landscape artists instead. Even med students, once they’ve seen enough patients, will think back not on anatomy but on the people they met and the music they heard and the causes they believed in.

A little learning is a wonderful thing – but the best bits about it are free. And you shouldn’t have to pay for that privilege.