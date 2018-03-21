London’s favourite spicy wings

This classic spicy chicken wings recipe is courtesy of London’s celebrated American restaurant, the Lockhart. It takes about 45 minutes to prepare and serves four to six people – depending on their appetite!

Spicy Chicken Wings

Ingredients

1kg chicken wings and drumettes

1 cup (250ml) buttermilk

For the flour coating

500g plain flour

250g rice flour

50g corn starch

half a teaspoon (2g) baking powder

1 teaspoon (5g) cayenne pepper

3 teaspoons (15g) salt

For the sauce

1 cup (250ml) hot sauce of your choice

2 teaspoons (10ml) honey

75g butter

To serve

100g blue cheese – crumbled

Celery stalks

Method

Coat the chicken pieces in buttermilk and let rest overnight.

To make the sauce, gently warm the ingredients in a pan to bring together. To make the flour mixture, mix all ingredients together thoroughly.

Toss the wings and drumettes in the flour mixture and deep fry in neutral oil until golden brown (internal temperature of 75C).

Allow to rest for 3-4 minutes, then toss in the sauce mixture and serve topped with the crumbled blue cheese. Garnish with celery stalks. – The Telegraph