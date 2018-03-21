London’s favourite spicy wings
This classic spicy chicken wings recipe is courtesy of London’s celebrated American restaurant, the Lockhart. It takes about 45 minutes to prepare and serves four to six people – depending on their appetite!
Spicy Chicken Wings
Ingredients
1kg chicken wings and drumettes
1 cup (250ml) buttermilk
For the flour coating
500g plain flour
250g rice flour
50g corn starch
half a teaspoon (2g) baking powder
1 teaspoon (5g) cayenne pepper
3 teaspoons (15g) salt
For the sauce
1 cup (250ml) hot sauce of your choice
2 teaspoons (10ml) honey
75g butter
To serve
100g blue cheese – crumbled
Celery stalks
Method
Coat the chicken pieces in buttermilk and let rest overnight.
To make the sauce, gently warm the ingredients in a pan to bring together. To make the flour mixture, mix all ingredients together thoroughly.
Toss the wings and drumettes in the flour mixture and deep fry in neutral oil until golden brown (internal temperature of 75C).
Allow to rest for 3-4 minutes, then toss in the sauce mixture and serve topped with the crumbled blue cheese. Garnish with celery stalks. – The Telegraph