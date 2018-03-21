My five best Netflix picks

Just Ella Bella blogger Eleanor Douglas-Meyers gives her picks for mindless TV watching today

With today being a public holiday and a couple coming up in our future, I thought I’d share my top picks for mindless Netflix watching.

These shows are great when you just want to switch off and have a good laugh. I mean, everyone knows if you want to cry you watch This is Us but – for all the other times – I give you:

1. Schitt’s Creek

I love this show; it’s all about this really rich family who lose everything and end up living in this broken down Motel in a rural town.

It is so funny, the family is ridiculous and over the top but somehow you warm up to them.

I give it 4.5 out of 5

2. The Ranch

Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterton are back together after That ’70s Show (one of my favourites actually).

This time the real-life best friends (I read this somewhere) play brothers and polar opposites. Colt (Ashton) is a failed baseball star who returns home to work with his brother Rooster.

Okay, so Ashton’s character chews tobacco on the show and it’s distracting but it is such a good show. Their love interest, their parents, the whole concept, I am such a fan.

I give it a 4 out of 5.

3. Crazy Ex-girlfriend

This show is actually kind of stupid. It’s silly and the story line is crazy BUT I got into it quite quickly. This successful business woman decides to follow her heart, which is her ex-boyfriend and, as can be expected, things take a crazy turn.

The ex is super lovable, his girlfriend is super sexy and the whole thing is super binge worthy.

I give it a 3 out of 5

4. Grace and Frankie

This is one of my favourites even though I stumbled across it purely by accident.

Two older women who are more different than you can imagine, have their lives turned upside down when their husbands confess that they are in love with each other.

This is not your traditional comedy. It’s risqué and out of the box and I really enjoyed it.

I give it a 4 out of 5

5. Jane the Virgin

This is my TOP PICK. The show is crazy; it’s over the top and is basically a telanovela on steroids, but I’m hooked.

I am waiting for the next season like a drug addict waiting for her next fix.

Jane is a virgin who is artificially inseminated and gives birth to her boss/teen crush’s child. It has one of the most bizarre story lines, EVER but it is super addictive.