Catch a wake up – and sleep





It’s more risky to drive while drowsy than drunk. Do we still underestimate the power of sleep, asks Steven Poole in this review of the new book Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker.

Are you getting enough sleep? If it’s routinely less than seven to eight hours a night, the answer is almost certainly no.

Thanks to electric light, the blue glare of smartphones and tablets, and the pressures of modern life, people in modern Western societies are chronically sleep-deprived.

And, as Matthew Walker, the neuroscientist sleep researcher argues, this is much more of a problem than we all think.

Driving while drowsy is more dangerous than driving while drunk. And not getting enough sleep compromises your immune system, doubling your risk of cancer and other serious illnesses.

Walker explains cheerily what we know about the body’s circadian rhythm, as well as the causes of jet lag, what we can healthily do to combat insomnia, and the different stages of sleep, which overall must fulfil some very important biological function because every single animal we know of does it. (It used to be thought that sharks didn’t sleep, but then we discovered that it just looks that way because they have no eyelids. Imagine.)

The book’s hard sell, indeed, is that science is finally uncovering the secrets of sleep, but it turns out that there is a lot that is still unknown or controversial, including why exactly sleep has the form and structure (an asymmetric series of repeating cycles) it does, or why dreams are the way they are.

Where the book shines is in its descriptions of what the author’s own experimental results have shown.

One function of sleep, for example, seems to be to shift “recently acquired memories to a more permanent, long-term storage location in the brain”; but it also prunes recent data and throws away what is not deemed useful.

In these ways, more space is made for new stuff. It also turns out that REM or dream sleep – which we get most of in the last two hours of an eight-hour night – is crucial for consolidating motor-skill improvements.

REM sleep also seems to be the arena for “emotional processing”: indeed, Walker and his colleagues found that “a dream-starved brain cannot accurately decode facial expressions”.

So if you sleep only six hours a night, you won’t get better at a physical skill such as yoga or playing the piano, and you’ll get personal interactions wrong in embarrassing ways. All very strong reasons to stay in bed.

On such subjects, the book is genuinely fascinating enough to keep you from dozing off, so by its own lights it should definitely not be read late in the evening.

One does have to be able to tolerate the periodic feeling that the author is talking down to his readers, with unnecessary exclamation marks and warm ’n fuzzy metaphors (eg that sleep provides “a consoling neurochemical bath that mollifies painful memories”), or silly exaggerations, eg that sleep “truly” is a “panacea”. (No it isn’t; we will all still die, no matter how much we snooze.)

But Walker is always enthused, and fellow haters of alarm clocks will enjoy his description of them as a “depraved” – and physiologically dangerous – way to wrench ourselves from the land of Nod.

As with much popular science written by researchers in the field, however, there is a lot in this book that is not as new as it hopes you will think. It is particularly surprising to find no mention here of the psychologist Stanley Coren.

Twenty years ago, in his excellent book The Sleep Thieves, Coren first brought to popular attention the idea that we in modern society are chronically sleep-deprived, and pointed out the causal role of sleep deprivation in disasters such as Chernobyl.

Clearly, Walker agrees with Coren and others that insufficient sleep is a political problem – in its contribution to such accidents as well as transport crashes, lower productivity, and general unhappiness.

Media mogul Arianna Huffington, too, has for years been boasting about how much luxury sleep she enjoys, and hoping the rest of us can too.

But people who have the genetic disposition to be night owls – about 30% of the population – are at a huge and unfair disadvantage in jobs that require working hours to start early in the morning.

Joyously, Walker even recommends that more employers install “nap pods” in offices.

This book, it must be admitted, is a bit of a downer for bohemians. Emphasising the unproductive dangers of sleeping pills is one thing – they do seem, on Walker’s account, to be extremely bad for you – but the author is also semi-apologetically insistent about the bad sleep-disrupting effects of both alcohol and caffeine.

To sleep optimally, it seems, one should eliminate both from one’s life, although that might significantly reduce many people’s reasons for getting up in the first place.

A get-out is provided, though, by Walker’s advice to his thirsty students to go to the pub in the morning, because by night-time the alcohol will be out of their system and they’ll sleep fine, so there’ll be no toll on their learning. It’s only half tongue-in-cheek, but it’s not particularly useful advice for people who have to be able to function during the day.

And what of coffee, that miracle bean? As part of his demonisation of the black stuff, Walker notes that when – in a famously nuts experiment – spiders were given a range of drugs, including LSD and marijuana, to observe the effect on how they built their webs, it was the caffeinated spiders that suddenly had no clue how to make anything other than a crazed, broken mess.

Yes, one may rightly say, but one is not a spider. And readers of this paper may be assured that, had I tried to write this review before my morning coffee, it would have made those jittery spider’s zany threads look profoundly meaningful.

Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker is published by Penguin Radom House. – The Daily Telegraph