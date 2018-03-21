Cape Town’s alternative Bottomless Coffee Band will be performing at the Music Kitchen in Port Elizabeth on Thursday March 22.

The husband and wife duo of Lourens and Esté Rabé play up to 12 instruments during their live shows, and perform up to 150 live shows per year.

After releasing their debut album Room With A View at the end of 2014, BCB became crowd favourites for melodic storytelling and electrifying performances, inspiring the nostalgia of the folk-rock legends of yesteryear.

With foot-stomping rhythms, hard hitting lyrics and hints of the dramatic, they maintain a “feel good” atmosphere throughout their music and performance, as is their outlook on life.

The successful release of Room With A View led to the couple both leaving the corporate world to pursue a full-time career in music.

They released their new album Anthelia last month.

With Lourens’ background in rock ’n roll and Esté’s training in drama and classical singing, this duo have formed something unique.

After several successful tours in South Africa, the band embarked on their first international tour in 2016 spanning several countries in Europe and the UK.

The BCB sound is a combination of folk and rock with hints of classical tones. Their latest songs tell the stories of living life to the full; love, disappointments, inequality, passion, tears, joy, time and memories are all themes throughout Anthelia.

The show is at 7pm and tickets are R120 each. Further information from Ian, 072-994-5096.