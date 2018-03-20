Principal to do Ironman to inspire

A Port Elizabeth private school principal is hoping to prove a point to her pupils when she competes in the Ironman African Championships on April 15.

Willow Academy principal Charlene Rademeyer, 36, says she was inspired by her pupils and decided to put her own advice into practice.

“As a principal, you generally sit behind a desk, and you tell kids to be fit and manage their time with sports and academics,” Rademeyer says.

“After completing the 2017 Corporate Triathlon Challenge, I realised it is possible to complete the full triathlon. I want to be an example to my pupils of what you can achieve, no matter your current level of fitness.”

Before she registered for the CTC in April last year, she had been a couch potato who could not complete a 5km race.

Rademeyer admits she was a weak swimmer and only started swimming a month before the CTC, when she also saddled up her mountain bike.

She was hooked after that first race and got her first tri-bike in July last year.

However, the novice rider said she fell off the bike a few times because she wasn’t used to the cleats.

Later last year however, she signed up for the longer triathlon, and took part in the 5150 in Port Elizabeth – and now it is time for the full- length Ironman event.

The principal, who is also studying towards an honours degree and is the mother of a nine and 10-year old, will be racing in aid of the Smile Foundation.

She is part of the Race of Faith team and quotes a Bible scripture as part of her inspiration: “Believe it, and you can do all things through Christ who strengthens you.”

She covered one-tenth of the Ironman distance last year in April, taking part in a 380m swim, an 18km cycle and a 4.2km run.

For next month however, Rademeyer hopes to complete the full race, which consists of a 3.8km swim, 180km cycle (two loops of 90km) and a full marathon in the form of a 42.2km run, on four loops of 10.55km.