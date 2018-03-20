Our Revlon roses

While we may have trailed a little behind in the #FinePeople Olympics‚ there’s just no denying that Mzansi’s got some of the most uniquely beautiful women in the world.

The good news is we are finally getting international brands to understand that African beauty is diverse.

Of course, we can back this up and that is why the news of Bontle Modiselle‚ Luthando Shosha aka Lootlove‚ Kim Jayde and Michelle Mosalakae joining Queen B as Revlon ambassadors is such a big deal!

The ladies took to various social media platforms to share the news with pride at being a representation of Mzansi’s diverse beauty. They call themselves the #LiveBoldBrigade.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE‚ Mosalakae‚ who is an actress living with albinism said she loved being part of a campaign that was all about diversity and inclusivity.

“I want young girls across the country to understand that there is so much in having self-confidence. There is nothing in this world that can stop you.”

Fashion blogger‚ Jayde said she was excited to be part of a first in Africa campaign.

“Four completely different and unique women showing little girls that it’s more than okay to be different – it should be celebrated!”

