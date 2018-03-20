It’s I Do! wedding expo time

The city’s biggest wedding fair is on this weekend when the I Do! Bridal Expo runs at the Boardwalk, on the hotel’s exhibition level, on Saturday and Sunday, March 24 and 25.

Visitors stand the chance of winning a wedding at Africanos Country Estate to the value of R270000.

There are two daily different bridal fashion shows at noon and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday and visitors also stand the chance of winning weekend prizes and fragrance and cosmetic hamper prizes before and after each fashion show.

Brides-to-be and their entourages will find ideas and inspiration to put together a dream wedding, with exhibitors featuring décor, dresses, jewellery, makeup and more.

Those planning other special events, from birthdays to corporate functions, can also find a range of products and services.

The weekend programme will include onstage workshops, live entertainment, a bar lounge area, as well as a Bridal Café for lunch and tea treats.

Tickets can be bought for R50 per day, at Westway Café, Newton Park, or at the expo entrance.

The expo door entrance is R60 for adults and R40 for school pupils; or R100 for a full two-day weekend pass.

The doors open on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

Further information from Harwood Promotions event director Linda Harwood, at harwoodpr@worldonline.co.za or 083-310-0750.