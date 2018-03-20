Film tells poet’s journey

The story of Bay poetess Lelethu “PoeticSoul” Mahambehlala – and how she copes with having lost her sight – will be shared at a documentary film screening on Thursday at the Tramways Building.

Cuba Media Production and PoeticSoul LoveHouse of Entertainment, in association with The National Film and Video Foundation, will present PoeticSoul – I Am Called ,a documentary about the life and times of the artist.

Filmmaker Sabela Cuba of Cuba Media Production met the poet in 2015, when PoeticSoul was to record her debut album. Cuba then directed the promotional video, shot in East London, and decided he would like to make a short film about her life.

The young filmmaker says he is passionate about telling the stories of his home province, the Eastern Cape. “I knew that come rain or sunshine, the story of PoeticSoul will be told because there are many motivational stories in the province that are worthy of being told but never get the opportunity,” Cuba said.

“I chose this story because with PoeticSoul, beyond being a poet, there’s a story of losing her sight, of the journey through western medicine to traditional healership and her decision to live her life in her own unique way. All of this makes for a rich and multi-layered story,” Cuba said.

PoeticSoul, who lost her sight in March 2013, says she is excited about the documentary’s screening as it will help people understand her better, as they will see what inspires her and makes her feel special despite the loss of her sight.

It will also serve to answer the many questions she is asked about how she copes.

She said that in the past five years, a number of journalists had asked if they could write about her experiences.

“I refused as I felt the timing was not right and telling the story at such an early stage would have been insensitive to those who lost my sight with me, like my family and close friends,” she said.

Cuba and PoeticSoul say they made a point to tell a positive story.

PoeticSoul will also share some of her poetry and take part in a question and answer session with the audience.

Tickets are R30 and seating is limited.

Book on 071-550-0362, e-mail: poeticsoul0121@gmail.com