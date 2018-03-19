Youth focus of book fair

New Brighton poet and author Mxolisi Nyezwa made an impassioned plea for children to read more isiXhosa literature at the launch of the Mandela Bay Book Fair (MBFF) on Friday at the Opera House.

Nyezwa, who also lectures in Rhodes University’s MA programme in Creative Writing in Grahamstown, has been involved with the book fair since it started six years ago in his home city of Port Elizabeth. This year it will run on Friday and Saturday March 23 and 24, at the Opera House in Whites Road.

“The event aims to create the necessary infrastructure to support young South African writers practising in local languages, especially isiXhosa in the Eastern Cape,” Nyezwa said.

He also hopes the MBFF will bring back a “focus on books and on reading for entertainment and leisure” and this year’s programme seeks to inspire children’s literature and reading for children under the theme “Reading for the tortoise”.

“It has a special theme for the young people of the Bay,” he said, mentioning how his love for the written word had developed in the turbulent apartheid days.

“Mzi Mahola inspired me – when I was a child at Ithembilihle in the ’80s, and there were disruptions due to the school boycotts, some of us got to see and read his books.