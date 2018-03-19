Somizi proposes on Paris ‘love lock’ bridge

Somizi Mhlongo pulled out all the stops in his proposal to bae Mohale Motaung.

The couple jetted off to Paris for a #baecation and came back engaged!

Somizi confirmed that he popped the question on the love lock bridge in Paris.

The Pont de l’Archevêché is a bridge that crosses from the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral to the left bank of the Seine.

Tourists from around the world put a lock on the bridge as a symbol of their love.

The tradition is to throw the key into the Seine together as a declaration of undying love.

Somizi posted this picture of himself and Mohale with the caption #locked.

Locked. A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on Mar 14, 2018 at 11:37pm PDT

Somizi confirmed the news to his team on Metro FM.

He was calling from Durban and said he loved the rain “especially because I’m not alone”.

