Somizi proposes on Paris ‘love lock’ bridge
Somizi Mhlongo pulled out all the stops in his proposal to bae Mohale Motaung.
The couple jetted off to Paris for a #baecation and came back engaged!
Somizi confirmed that he popped the question on the love lock bridge in Paris.
The Pont de l’Archevêché is a bridge that crosses from the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral to the left bank of the Seine.
Tourists from around the world put a lock on the bridge as a symbol of their love.
The tradition is to throw the key into the Seine together as a declaration of undying love.
Somizi posted this picture of himself and Mohale with the caption #locked.
Somizi confirmed the news to his team on Metro FM.
He was calling from Durban and said he loved the rain “especially because I’m not alone”.