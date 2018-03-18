Ghana gets ready to greet the world

Pothole puddles splash red-ochre streaks onto the black paintwork of the car as we bounce up the hill and recognition stirs.I came to Ghana in 1994 for a BBC report about a man with a double life. The film opened with a distinguished-looking chap reading The Daily Telegraph in the orchard of his Shropshire garden.

“Jimmy Moxon OBE, the quintessential English gentleman,” the voice of a younger me explained. “Public school, Cambridge, His Majesty’s Colonial Service.

“But there is another side to this pillar of the local parish,” my commentary teased. “Married to at least six different women, he worships the fairies and, oh, he’s an African chief.”That was the story. The white Englishman who spent half the year as a retired civil servant in his thatched cottage near Ludlow and the other half as a “fully gazetted” Akan chieftain in the hills of Aburi in southern Ghana.

Jimmy died in 1999 and a shrine now sits in the shadow of the silk cotton tree that gave him his tribal name. He had won the country’s adoration as a British civil servant during the Second World War when he personally visited farmers, encouraging them to switch from cocoa to food crops, a decision that saved countless lives.

Beneath a bronze head, a simple plaque reads: “A loyal son of the empire and a true son of Ghana”.

I have returned to the West African republic in search of some winter sun. But of course my mind turns to the charming Englishman whose career serenely bridged the years from old colony to new nation, from Gold Coast to independent Ghana.

The tour buses around me are filled with people exploring gaps in their family stories. Increasingly, they are black Americans tracing the journey of their enslaved ancestors in reverse; across the vast ocean, back through the terrifying “room of no return”, past the haunting dungeons and out into the sunlit forests of mahogany and ebony, the fields of pineapple and cocoa, and the plains of acacia and wild grasses.

The slave trade branded this new nation just as the merchants branded their human cargo, but Ghana is gathering the confidence to show its scars to the world.

The white colonial forts dotted along the coast, now World Heritage Sites, are stained with the shame of genocide. Peeling paint in the condemned cell at Elmina Castle reveals the scratched markings of slaves counting down the days until they finally succumbed to starvation.

Some three hours from central Accra, in the silence of the female dungeon at Elmina, people have placed wreaths.

One names a woman who somehow survived hell to complete the journey to the plantations of the new world and to pass on her DNA.

Her descendants have returned to honour her and remember the millions who perished.

The legacy of colonialism is soaked into the patina of this land. The missionaries who came from Britain turned Ghana into a country that fervently believes in miracles.

Evangelical singing drifts on the wind past smiling billboards promising a better tomorrow.

“Forward Ever, Backward Never” was the battle cry of Ghana’s first President Kwame Nkrumah, his statue in Accra pointing at the untapped potential.

The white masters used to play polo on the exact spot where his memorial now stands and where independence from British rule was declared in 1957.

Today, neatly symbolising Ghana’s journey, Accra Polo Club has moved closer to the international airport.

The club archives include photographs of all-white teams posing with pith helmets and neat moustaches, but on the field and in the bar, Ghana’s new elite cuts across any racial divide.

Ghana has navigated its post-colonial path with diplomacy. There have been obstacles, and challenges remain, but optimism and decency seem to flourish in the tropical climate.

Tourism minister Catherine Afeku has ambitious plans to transform the tourist industry. She imagines charter planes, buzzing south over the Sahara, filled with tourists from the UK in particular, many with ancestral links but also those who fancy an African adventure in a land where the language is familiar, the clocks won’t keep you awake at night and the welcome is warm.

Ghana has had 25 years of stable democracy and is ready to welcome the world through its doors.

The expansion of Accra Airport means five million passengers can soon be accommodated each year. The city’s Ambassador Hotel, a gift from the UK to Ghana at independence in 1957, has been rebuilt as a five-star Mövenpick. An impressive Kempinski Hotel has recently opened next to a luxury shopping mall.

“A lot of British ex-pats are coming back to invest in tourism,” says Manish Nambiar, the hotel’s general manager. “We see huge opportunity.”

The hotel has a refreshing rooftop swimming pool and will soon open a glamorous spa.

Ghana has huge potential as a holiday destination, although the infrastructure is not yet fully in place. The main road west from Accra is a stationary wall of vehicles much of the time. But with customary resourcefulness the locals turn the traffic jam into a commercial opportunity. Hawkers weave between the cars with an extraordinary array of products balanced on their heads: cassava, pineapples, eggs, giant snails, board games, pig genitalia, clocks.

There is a striking creativity about Ghana: in art, music, fashion and food, world-class talent is emerging from often stunning poverty. On the beach at Jamestown, in the shadow of the old Accra slave dungeons, a shanty town of slums grimly defines the challenge.

Yet next door on the sand there is an inspiring charity school where some of the very poorest street children can get an education.Across the road is a grassless football pitch where some of Ghana’s best players honed their skills.

Roads are being improved and tourist attractions are opening on the shoreline, in the jungle and across the savannah.

Ghana is turning a new corner on its journey and travelling without the baggage of post-colonial resentment.Quite the opposite: There is a remarkable generosity of spirit here. -Mark Easton

A to-do-list for SA travellers

South African passport holders must apply for a visa to visit Ghana, but the application can be done online.

Easy Visas (www.easyvisas.co.za) will capture the application online and e-mail the application form back to you for your signature. Once you have signed the form, and have all your documentation ready, they will arrange collection and submit the application on your behalf.

Prospective travellers must have been vaccinated against yellow fever and be in possession of a valid certificate proving this.

The average flight time from Johannesburg to Ghana’s capital, Accra, is six hours and 25 minutes. You can also fly there from Cape Town and Bloemfontein.

For more information on tourism in Ghana, visit touringghana.com and ghana.travel. – Louise Liebenberg

Ghana: Need to know

Encompassing a land mass of more than 238000km², Ghana is bordered by Ivory Coast in the west, Burkina Faso in the north, Togo in the east and the Gulf of Guinea and Atlantic Ocean in the south.

Ghana means “Warrior King” in the Soninke language.

Ghana means “Warrior King” in the Soninke language. The first permanent state in the territory of present-day Ghana dates back to the 11th century. Numerous kingdoms and empires emerged over the centuries, of which the most powerful was the Kingdom of Ashanti.

Beginning in the 15th century, numerous European powers contested the area for trading rights, with the British ultimately establishing control of the coast by the late 19th century.

At one time known as the British Gold Coast, Ghana achieved independence of the UK in 1957.

The country is home to Lake Volta, the largest artificial lake in the world, which extends for more than 515km and can be seen from space.

The colourful national costume is made from hand-woven cloth called kente. -Wikipedia