A different wine for every day of the year?

It’s possible, given that South Africa grows 50 or more different grape varieties, with thousands of single varietal wines and blends flowing out of more than 500 wineries every year.

To narrow down this impossible range of options, and perhaps inspire you to step out and try something new, here’s a selection of some recently tasted white wines – some high-end, some great value and all well worth looking out for.

Constantia Glen’s recently released 2017 vintage of its white blend, two, is a special treat for wine lovers.

Winemaker Justin van Wyk has added a twist to the classic white Bordeaux blend of sauvignon blanc and semillon (68:32 in this case), by maturing 5% of the semillon in clay amphorae – harking back to ancient wine-making methods and bringing an added layer of texture to the wine.

This is much more than a straight blend of two varietals – in addition to the portion of semillon in clay, the various components were vinified separately, matured on the lees in oak barrels from new to seventh fill, and only then blended into the final product.

The crispness of sauvignon blanc and the richness of semillon play together for a full-bodied, textured and complex wine, with subtle oaky notes, zesty grapefruit and heady white blossoms, an underlying stony mineral element and a lingering saline finish closing out a sublime tasting experience.

At R270 (cellar door) the price tag reflects the attention to detail that’s gone into making this wine.

If that’s a little steep, look to the elegant Platter’s five-starred 2017 sauvignon blanc (R165), a heavenly marriage of zingy fruit, racy minerality and a touch of creamy richness.

Welmoed winery, part of the Stellenbosch Vineyards stable, has refreshed the branding of its Heritage Selection, blending bold modern design with the gable of the 1690 manor house featuring prominently to reflect the estate’s long heritage.Widely available at around R50, the Welmoed Sauvignon Blanc 2017 offers a crisp and refreshing value-for-quality. A full-blown tropical nose carries into sharp gooseberry and zesty lemon flavours, a lovely balance of sweet and sour.

Switching cultivars, Hartenberg’s 2016 Chardonnay (R110 at Preston’s) has had 11 months in barrel to become creamy, but not oily; showing lightness and finesse in the balance of juicy fruit and oak, sweet-sour lime with rich vanilla and a tasty finish.

Grande Provence has recently rounded out its range of white wines with the addition of a single cultivar chenin blanc (R90 cellar door), complementing The Amphora (chenin fermented on the skins in clay amphorae), the rich and serious The Grande Provence White (chenin-viognier blend) and the easy everyday moscato/chenin in the Angel’s Tears range.

The first vintage, the 2017 chenin blanc, is a lovely wine, accessible and easy-drinking, fresh fruitiness backed up by the textured complexity that you’d expect from a Grande Provence wine.

More great value was found recently in the 2017 vintages of De Krans Free-Run Chenin and Wild Ferment Chardonnay, priced around R50-R59.

Both are relaxed and easy-going – the chenin fresh and gentle with soft tropical fruit and subtle honey-nut notes, and the unwooded chardonnay offering some complexity with well-rounded zesty citrus and rich butterscotch flavour with a lingering finish.