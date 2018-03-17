Pearson take on ‘Footloose’ will get feet tapping at the Savoy

Pearson High School’s musical theatre production, Footloose, is coming to the Savoy Theatre in Adcockvale from Monday to next Saturday and promises Bay audiences an entertaining show in the true spirit of rock ‘n roll.

The themes of the beloved screenplay remain as relevant as ever in the production adapted for the stage by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie.

Pearson deputy principal Pieter Rademeyer, who is overseeing the project and creative process as executive producer, said it reminds the audience of the importance and value of listening to the youth.

When teenager Ren McCormack (played by Grade 11 pupil Matthew Perry) and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, Ren believes his biggest problem will be to adapt to his new school. He is, however, shocked to discover that his new home is extremely conservative.

Dance and rock music, Ren’s big loves, are banned thanks to the town’s influential minister, the Reverend Shaw Moore (Silo Gqebe – Grade 11), who tries everything in his power to control his flock.

Things get even more complicated when Moore’s rebellious daughter, Ariel (Kálene Botha – Grade 9), has an eye on Ren. With the help of his new friend and love, Ren tries to convince the town (and the father of his flame) to allow the school to hold a dance.

Vi Moore (Erica Visser – Grade 12) plays the reverend’s wife, supporting her husband in his inner struggle.

The highly acclaimed Marelize Barnard directs and, under the guidance of musical director Anton Steyn (head of music at Pearson) and voice coach Terry-Ann Julies, the acclaimed Footloose soundtrack (which has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide) is renewed on stage.

Energetic choreography by Sian-Beth Hitchner is likely to challenge audience members to remain seated and not take to the aisles dancing.

Jaco Gerber (Pearson’s director of culture at Pearson) is the producer of the show.

Barnard believes audience members can look forward to “the most enjoyable foot-stomping music”.

“They are going to love singing along to the songs they already know. They will also experience a mother and father’s emotional journey as they feel torn between what they believe is best for their daughter and what they believe will ruin her life,” Barnard said.

Tickets at R90 are available from the Pearson High School admin offices – call (041)583-2111. Shows start at 7pm with a matinee at 1.30pm next Saturday March 24.