Food trucks to add flavour to tasteful tunes

The Baakens Food Truck Funday (BFTF) is heading to City Hall this weekend for this month’s edition of the enjoyable family event.

The initiative has teamed up with the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) and the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra (ECPO) to put on a two-day show that will be unique to the Bay.

The weekend-long festivities take place today from 3 to 9pm and tomorrow from 11am to 5pm.

“We were thrilled when Luvuyo Bangazi from the MBDA asked if we’d like to join in on this unique event and revival of the inner city precinct. We have always wanted to move our Food Truck village around town, and this is the perfect opportunity to do just that,” Food Truck Fundays organiser Grant Foong said.

The event, titled Music at the Market, will feature the Baakens Food Truck Funday market outside City Hall, while a live stream of the ECPO concert, directed by Richard Cock, forms the backdrop of the event.

Professor Troskie will also be doing a special Campanile bells performance during the orchestra breaks. In addition, a craft tent curated by WERK_, kids activities and free Campanile tours will be available on both days.

All the outdoor entertainment is free of charge while tickets for the concert in the Feather Market are available at Computicket at R100 to R120 for adults, R70 for pensioners, R50 for pupils and R20 for pre-schoolers.

Today’s ECPO concert starts at 5pm and tomorrow’s at noon.

“We have rounded up 16 of our very best food trucks to join Music at the Market and have placed focus specifically on this event. As a result, we won’t be hosting BFTF in our usual spot down in Baakens Valley this month,” Foong said.

Favourite Bay food trucks will be at the event serving up everything from artisanal wood-fired pizzas, gourmet pancakes and Asian street food to traditional Xhosa cuisine, hearty burgers and ice-cold beverages.

Several local artists are also set to perform at the City Hall stage on Vuyisile Mini Square this weekend, with the likes of Skank and the Roots, Soul Deep, Sham de Funk, Skeleton Coast and Afrotronixx, among others set to wow the crowds.

There is sufficient secure parking and market-goers can park at the following points, where a free shuttle service will escort them to the event: This is Eat/harbour parking lot, Tiso Blackstar parking lot in Produce and Chapel streets. The Tramways parking will only be available tomorrow.

For more information, contact Grant Foong on 082-367-1864, or like Baakens Food Truck Funday on Facebook and follow them on Instagram.