Last Friday, the Nelson Mandela University’s Bird Street Art Gallery opened an exhibition of artworks by acclaimed photographic artist Nomusa Makhubu, followed by a walkabout with her on Saturday morning.

The exhibition, Intertwined 2004-2017, showcases a compilation of 46 photographs taken by Makhubu, 34, over the 14-year period.

The photographs were selected from eight different series of Makhubu’s work.

“The exhibition is a retrospective spanning just more than a decade of my work,” she said.

The eight series offer a comprehensive survey of Makhubu’s critical themes, most of which explore the politics of identity.

The University of Cape Town’s Michaelis School of Fine Art, art history (modern and contemporary African art) lecturer was born and raised in the Vaal in Gauteng until she moved to Grahamstown to study fine art at Rhodes University.

Makhubu obtained a bachelor of fine arts (BFA), a master of fine arts (MFA), a postgraduate diploma and a PhD in higher education from the university.

It was only after her relocation to Grahamstown that Makhubu was exposed to a different environment which made her aware of unique elements of her hometown which she went on to document in the series Inquietude, released in 2009.

“It was not until I moved to Grahamstown that I became actually aware of the ‘brown’ horizon – the polluted air – and I had by then become an ‘outsider’ to this landscape,” she said of the series.

Inquietude is featured in Intertwined 2004-2017.

Makhubu said her passion for identity politics was sparked by her desire to understand her own identity and reconnect with cultural traditions that she lost while growing up in a township.

“I’ve been curious about museums and how they cast identities and I was excited by archived images and trying to make sense of them, re-interpreting and re-fashioning them … from this I realised the transience of identities, and worked with questioning concepts around formations of social, cultural and political identity.”

The artist’s critically acclaimed works have collected numerous awards including the Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award in 2006, Rhodes Amnesty International Woman of the Year in 2006 and the Dakar Biennale Le Fresnoy Award in 2014.

She was also among the Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans in 2013 and nominated for the Vice-Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Award in 2012.

On exhibiting in Port Elizabeth again for the first time since the biennale at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum in 2014, Makhubu said she appreciated the warm reception and stimulating conversations.

“In many ways, the Eastern Cape feels like home since most of this work was made while I was living in Grahamstown,” she said.

Since her first exhibition at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown in 2005, Makhubu has exhibited on more than 50 platforms locally and internationally.

Intertwined 2004-2017 runs until April 6 at the Nelson Mandela University Art Gallery in Bird Street. The gallery is open from 9.30am to 3pm on weekdays.