Week of celebrating fabulous French

The Alliance Francaise in Port Elizabeth is hosting its annual Francophonie Week at its premises at 17 Mackay Street, Richmond Hill, from Monday.

The Francophonie Festivals were launched in 2010 and give branches of the Alliance Francaise around the world a platform from which to promote the French language and culture.

The festival is an ideal way to learn about the cultures and explore the creative artistry of the many countries where French is spoken. It is not just for members but is also open to the public.

Since 2010, more than 28 countries – from Africa and the Americas to Asia and the Middle East – have collaborated each year to present an array of experiences rooted in the Francophonie cultures.

The Port Elizabeth programme kicks off on Monday, with events running until next Saturday: