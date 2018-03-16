Week of celebrating fabulous French
The Alliance Francaise in Port Elizabeth is hosting its annual Francophonie Week at its premises at 17 Mackay Street, Richmond Hill, from Monday.
The Francophonie Festivals were launched in 2010 and give branches of the Alliance Francaise around the world a platform from which to promote the French language and culture.
The festival is an ideal way to learn about the cultures and explore the creative artistry of the many countries where French is spoken. It is not just for members but is also open to the public.
Since 2010, more than 28 countries – from Africa and the Americas to Asia and the Middle East – have collaborated each year to present an array of experiences rooted in the Francophonie cultures.
The Port Elizabeth programme kicks off on Monday, with events running until next Saturday:
- Monday at 4pm: Conference/lecture about Francophonie around the world (free entry);
- Tuesday at 4pm: Café Philo or philosophical talk (free entry);
- Thursday at 12.15pm: The Alliance’s regular “Autour de” talk, this time on Quebec (free entry);
- Thursday at 7pm: movie screening of The Intouchables, the 2011 French buddy comedy-drama about the unlikely friendship between a wealthy quadriplegic and his caretaker, who has just been released from prison (free for members, R30 for public);
- Friday at 5.30pm: Cooking contest (free for participants; R50 for everyone else); ý Saturday at 10am: Brunch (free entry).