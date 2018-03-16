Skinnerbek| Newlyweds have hearts aflutter

Hello lovies, I hope you are all still fabulous. I am sending a special shout out to those whose payday is on the 15th – we see you getting quiet at the back there – but let us get down to the business of the week.

Last Thursday, I mingled with newlywed couples at The Herald Bride and Groom cocktail evening where the winners, Megan and Eric Fisher, were announced.

Look, your Skinners is all about enjoying the single life to the best of her abilities but seeing all those loved-up couples looking into their partners’ eyes like the rest of us were invisible, had me feeling ready for that catwalk down the aisle, honey!

If not for better or worse, then at least for a shot at those fabulous prizes the Fishers walked away with. Bay musician Claire Venn’s choice of music (love songs) might have influenced my desire and finally hearing her sing made me understand why I have been seeing her name on so many event lineups.

Last Saturday, Skinnerbek attended an insightful public walkabout with internationally acclaimed photographic artist Nomusa Makhubu, whose exhibition is up at the university’s Bird Street gallery.