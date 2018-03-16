Skinnerbek| Newlyweds have hearts aflutter
Hello lovies, I hope you are all still fabulous. I am sending a special shout out to those whose payday is on the 15th – we see you getting quiet at the back there – but let us get down to the business of the week.
Last Thursday, I mingled with newlywed couples at The Herald Bride and Groom cocktail evening where the winners, Megan and Eric Fisher, were announced.
Look, your Skinners is all about enjoying the single life to the best of her abilities but seeing all those loved-up couples looking into their partners’ eyes like the rest of us were invisible, had me feeling ready for that catwalk down the aisle, honey!
If not for better or worse, then at least for a shot at those fabulous prizes the Fishers walked away with. Bay musician Claire Venn’s choice of music (love songs) might have influenced my desire and finally hearing her sing made me understand why I have been seeing her name on so many event lineups.
Last Saturday, Skinnerbek attended an insightful public walkabout with internationally acclaimed photographic artist Nomusa Makhubu, whose exhibition is up at the university’s Bird Street gallery.
While engrossed in her work and listening to her tell of when and how she took her photographs, I spotted a couple of Bay artists, including Bongani Njalo who seemed just as mesmerised by the work.
Just as a side note, you know you are doing a pretty good job when ladies in their 80 or 90s show up to your walkabout. Kudos Nomusa!
On Tuesday evening I went to try out the newly launched 2 for 1 Tuesday food truck cafeteria at Chicky’s Yard where I left with a full belly and a not-so-happy heart because Taco-Mia’s tacos did not taste as yummy as they looked to me.
However, one of my minions who was also there spotted Tayla Foong eating the taco and seemed to be enjoying it.
DJ Miss Jay’s meat for the night seemed to be pizza from the Ukutya food truck. That is definitely what I am trying next time.
Until next week, darlings, ciao for now!