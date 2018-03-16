SA hit selected for 12 overseas film festivals

The enchanting South African film Meerkat Maantuig (marketed in English as Meerkat Moonship), which opens at cinemas around South Africa today, has already been accepted for screening at 12 international film festivals.

The film’s writer and director, Hanneke Schutte used the youth novella Blinde Sambok, by well-known South African writer Riana Scheepers, as a point of departure and transformed it into a cinematic story set in the wonderful woods of Magoebaskloof.

The film tells the story a 13-year-old girl who believes in her family’s generational curse and is convinced she is next in line to die a premature death.

Finally, she is able to overcome her fears and escape from this story, which has defined her reality.

The film stars young actress Anchen du Plessis in the lead role.