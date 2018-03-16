Master of comedy mayhem in Bay
Top South African ventriloquist and award-winning performer Conrad Koch is back in the Bay for two shows this weekend, alongside his famous puppet comrade, Chester Missing.
Puppet Guy is billed as Koch’s most fun show to date and features a roller-coaster ride of outrageous puppet characters and off-the-wall comedy ventriloquism.
It brings a change of pace from Koch’s previously highly political work on stage and focuses on hilarious characters, funny observations and world-class entertainment.
“This show is loads of fun for everyone, not just those who read the news,” Koch said.
Expect comedy mayhem as Chester Missing and Koch playfully battle each other: Chester demands equal rights for puppets and not to be put in suitcases.
Two feather dusters and a slipper become Hilton the dancing ostrich; sunglasses and a hoodie become a DJ who actually DJs, DJ Hoodie.
Another new character has been introduced into the show: Africa’s most dangerous animal – a vegetarian mosquito.
Puppet Guy has been accepted for the Regina and Winnipeg Arts Festivals in Canada in July and is on the waiting list for several other international festivals.
Puppet Guy is at the Protea Hotel by Marriott Port Elizabeth Marine tonight and tomorrow.
Book at Computicket.