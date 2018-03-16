Master of comedy mayhem in Bay

Top South African ventriloquist and award-winning performer Conrad Koch is back in the Bay for two shows this weekend, alongside his famous puppet comrade, Chester Missing.

Puppet Guy is billed as Koch’s most fun show to date and features a roller-coaster ride of outrageous puppet characters and off-the-wall comedy ventriloquism.

It brings a change of pace from Koch’s previously highly political work on stage and focuses on hilarious characters, funny observations and world-class entertainment.

“This show is loads of fun for everyone, not just those who read the news,” Koch said.