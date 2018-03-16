My HeraldLive Gallery| Your weekly leisure pictures March 16, 2018 Herald Reporter 0 Comment 2 for 1 Tuesday's, Bob Binnell, Chicky's Yard, exhibition, parkrun Take a look at pictures taken at social events in and around Nelson Mandela Bay this past week.From the pop up food truck cafeteria at Chicky’s Yard to the Nomusa Makhubu exhibition. Anna Iverson, left, her daughter Alice van Wyk and grandson Melvin Iverson gave some family support at ‘Dance With Me’ at the Opera House last weekend Picture: Gillian McAinsh Bradley Clemence and Kirsti Limbert enjoyed the opening night of ‘Dance With Me’ at the Opera House last weekend Picture: Gillian McAinsh PE Hobie Beach parkrun director Val Duminy, centre, welcomed Australian cricket fans Chris McIntyre and Sarah Wren, right, from Hervey Bay last weekend after they took part in the fun run Picture: Gillian McAinsh Imran Schmidt and Uthmaa Schmidt, 2, supported Australia at the team’s cricket test against the Proteas at St George’s Park last week Picture: Fredlin Adriaan Alex Cavan, left, was at the second 2 for 1 Tuesday at Chicky’s Yard with Keiran Ritson and Christian Scallan, right Picture: Marc Herve Christo Booth, left, joined Trudie Wegner and Yusuf Adam at the opening of Bob Binnell’s exhibition of historic Port Elizabeth pictures at the Alliance Francaise in Richmond Hill last weekend Picture: Louise Liebenberg Arts enthusiasts, from left, Paul Stewart, David Smith, Tamara Klos and Angela de Franca surveyed historic photographs of old Port Elizabeth at Bob Binnell’s exhibition opening at the Alliance Francaise in Mackay Street last Saturday Picture: Louise Liebenberg Abby Leo enjoys food from one of the food trucks at 2 for 1 Tuesday held this week at Chicky’s Yard in the Baakens Valley Picture: Marc Herve Waseemah Prinsloo, left, Shanice Johannes and little Yardleigh Johannes enjoy the third day of the South Africa versus Australia test series at St George’s Park Picture: Fredlin Adriaan Those who took part in artist Nomusa Makhubu’s public walkabout on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela University’s Bird Street gallery included, from left, Siyabonga Mboniswa, Bongani Njalo and Jonathan van der Walt Picture: Fredlin Adriaan Related