Easter fun in offing at Holmeleigh Farmyard

We are gearing up for the inaugural The Herald Easter on the Farm at Holmeleigh Farmyard next Saturday. Gates open at 9am. We are expecting a great turnout, so to alleviate congestion, MasterCars on Moffett will provide a shuttle service.

There will be entertainment for the whole family, including live music, giveaways, food trucks, rides for the kids – and that visit from the Easter bunny who will leave special treats for the children to enjoy Easter egg hunts. The hunts will start at 10am. There will also be an Easter bonnet parade at 2.30pm – so kids, get creative with those hats and you could win amazing prizes! There is a Cape St Francis Resort family getaway prize up for grabs.

The entry form is in The Herald daily leading up to the event. The entry box will be next to the stage at the event.

Included in our programme this year is bubble soccer.

It’s like playing regular soccer, except you are encased in an inflatable torus, similar to a zorb ball, which covers the player’s upper body and head.