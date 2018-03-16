Along with Easter come prawns – and good angling

Once again there have been reports of mass “floaters” in the bay: “sardines for Africa”, so to speak.

Today’s photograph shows a mass of dead sardines located off the bell-buoy this past week. Speculation has it that this is the result of dumping due to an excess or by-catch – but could there be other factors at work?

Reports of a red tide off the coast from Mossel Bay to the east as far as Port Elizabeth could also be a contributing factor. As a result, it is best not to consume dead fish and filter feeders at this time as they become rather toxic. Strong winds are necessary to dissipate the phytoplankton at work here due to the upwelling taking place and causing these phenomena. This is the result of the convergence of warm and colder waters, usually in the shallows of sheltered bays. On the angling scene, as reported to me when I visited the Paradise Beach Angling Club this past weekend, there are a lot of non-edibles around at the moment and the regular line fish are scarce. However, the estuaries still produce their share of expectable fish. Angling is an art that the experienced have learnt; never will you find an accomplished angler toiling in the same spot day in and out. The fish move constantly and the reading of conditions and visual observations become the decider. Take time and observe as this beats the hell out of wasting time with impulsive speculation!

We wait eagerly for the swimming prawns, which usually arrive around Easter. The fresh water of good rains is normally the catalyst for this yearly occurrence, enticing the prawns to enter the estuarine environment. With this, we expect much activity in the estuaries. The whole food chain is created as the smaller creatures are preyed on by the larger ones, and so the prospect of a decent catch increases also. It is at this time that bag limits are stretched. Strangely this southerly migration ends at the Kromme River. Easter usually signals the change of season and hence the target species also become different as the water becomes colder. Bait selection also changes and softer baits become a better choice in colder, clearer water. Bait presentation, too, becomes more critical. Combination baits are an area of great exploration. Often bait used in a different location from where it is gathered does the trick. I see bloodworm working well on the sandy surf zones where is does not occur, much like tapeworm doing magic in rivers far removed. This weekend’s weather sees low tide at 9.55am with the easterly breeze prevailing and cool conditions tomorrow as the barometer slowly moves down from a high to a low pressure. Sunday has an air temperature peak at 26°C. We are also experiencing a new moon tomorrow, so do watch out for rip tides.