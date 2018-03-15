Before his death‚ music legend Hugh Masekela left Don Laka with a special gift and a song to complete‚ the star revealed.

It has been nearly two months since Masekela died at his Johannesburg home after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Prior to his death‚ Masekela had been excited about a collaboration with producer and musician Laka – an idea that was hatched 15 years ago.

“I had an idea 15 years ago of Bra Hugh working with a choir and him not singing but just playing the trumpet. We worked on the idea and eventually I laid down the material.

“The song was 98% done when Hugh died. I feel like it is his gift to me‚” Laka told TshisaLIVE.

He posted a snippet of the song on social media‚ where Masekela’s trumpet can be heard rising triumphantly over the choir.

Inside the last work of Bra HUGH. Catch it before I remove in the next 24 hours. Posted by Don Laka on Friday, February 16, 2018

Laka plans to complete and release the project to fans when he feels both he and Masekela’s family are strong enough to hear the final version.

“I am taking a bit of time to work on it. I am giving the family time to heal‚ and myself as well. It is an incredible project and people will get to hear Bra Hugh in a different setting to what they know him for.”

He described Masekela as “an incredible man”‚ who never thought of himself as a superstar.

“He never got in my way. He trusted me as a producer. He would not argue or ask questions. It was humbling that a man who had worked in the industry around the world for decades would trust a young man like me.”