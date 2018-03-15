German group to share stage with NMU choir

Internationally applauded German choir Junges Vokalensemble Hannover is set to share the stage with the Nelson Mandela University Choir on Monday, March 19 in a concert at the university’s South Campus auditorium.

No strangers to the Port Elizabeth audience, the Vokalensemble performed San Gloria by acclaimed composer Peter-Louis van Dijk alongside the Nelson Mandela University Choir during their tour of South Africa in August 2015.

However, this year the performance forms part of their wider tour of South Africa.

Hannover’s performance will include loved South African folksongs such as Thula Sizwe, Al Lê die Berge Nog so Blou and Magaliesburgse Aandlied, while the Nelson Mandela University Choir will blend African and Western pieces such as Gjeillo’s Ubi Caritas and the Afro-American spiritual My Soul’s Been Anchored in the Lord in their performance .

The concert will start at 7pm in the Nelson Mandela University’s South Campus Auditorium. Tickets cost R70 for adults and R50 for pensioners and will be available at the door.

For more details on the concert contact Nicky Bosman at the Nelson Mandela University Music Department on (041) 504-4325.