Director and producer Daniel Botoc promised Port Elizabeth a high-energy show in Dance with Me, now showing at the Opera House, and it delivers superbly on that promise.

The Romanian-born dancer and choreographer is at the helm of a multi-talented young cast who tango, jive, float and sashay their way through almost a dozen dance styles.

The giant LED screen, a novel twist for Bay audiences, is however the unsung star of the show. Daniel Ahmakov and Botoc have designed the LED visuals, enhanced by lighting design by Bay stalwart David Limbert.

Right from the start, the LED imagery sets the stage in vibrant colour with the opening African-themed number giving the nod to the elephants of Addo.

Then it changes to flow into red satin billowing with opulence, complementing the second number of a sensual tango-inspired routine and does so for each item on the programme without ever taking the focus off the sparkling footwork of the dancers.

Lithe-hipped Courtney Mattheus in particular is a joy to watch, as is Amber Freeman, but there are no weak links in the dance crew.