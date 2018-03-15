Dance show delivers
Director and producer Daniel Botoc promised Port Elizabeth a high-energy show in Dance with Me, now showing at the Opera House, and it delivers superbly on that promise.
The Romanian-born dancer and choreographer is at the helm of a multi-talented young cast who tango, jive, float and sashay their way through almost a dozen dance styles.
The giant LED screen, a novel twist for Bay audiences, is however the unsung star of the show. Daniel Ahmakov and Botoc have designed the LED visuals, enhanced by lighting design by Bay stalwart David Limbert.
Right from the start, the LED imagery sets the stage in vibrant colour with the opening African-themed number giving the nod to the elephants of Addo.
Then it changes to flow into red satin billowing with opulence, complementing the second number of a sensual tango-inspired routine and does so for each item on the programme without ever taking the focus off the sparkling footwork of the dancers.
Lithe-hipped Courtney Mattheus in particular is a joy to watch, as is Amber Freeman, but there are no weak links in the dance crew.
Many are not only dancers but also gymnasts, with the energy levels almost bouncing off the walls.
Choreographers Heidi Sampson and Lauren McCarthy have done a great job under Botoc’s professional eye.
Vocalists Glen McIlroy, Cailan van Heerden, Robert Gilmer and Zanele Maphaphu add depth under the musical direction of Ulagh Williams. Van Heerden in particular can also hold her own on the dance floor.
Up-tempo tunes like I’m Better When I’m Dancing, Sunshine in My Pocket, Shut Up and Dance with Me and Sexy Thing are just a few we’ll-known songs that are hard not to enjoy.
And that is one of the big attractions of Dance with Me: the hot-steppers truly seem to be having the time of their lives which gives an infectious zest to the show.
It’s only 50 minutes but it packs a punch. Tickets are between R90 and R150 at Computicket and the show continues until March 22.