Top soloists set to wow with ECPO

The Port Elizabeth city centre will be a hub of entertainment when the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra (ECPO) hosts a two-day concert this weekend.

The ECPO will host a concert at the Feather Market Centre at 5pm on Saturday and at noon on Sunday while the public enjoys eats from Baakens food trucks and live entertainment at Vuyisile Mini Square.

“After last year’s Park concert near-disaster, when we were rained out halfway through the Saturday evening performance, we knew we would have to re-think the format for this year,” ECPO manager Gill Barnett said.

The concert will feature the orchestra, led by renowned conductor Richard Cock, with soloists Charl du Plessis performing a version of Rhapsody in Blue, and Piazzolla’s Libertango, winner of NMU’s 2017 jazz scholarship Asemahle Tsholoba and Singin’ in the Rain star Bethany Dickson.

“Our successful Park concert formula of Richard Cock conducting music to relax to, and soloists to stun you, remains unchanged, and we are excited to have pianist Charl du Plessis and vocalist Bethany Dickson appearing this year,” Barnett said.

Dickson will perform in Port Elizabeth for the first time since she performed with her mother, Julie Dickson, in Annie Get Your Gun – a production directed by Bay stage doyenne Robin Williams – at the age of six.