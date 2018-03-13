Organ recital by PE’s Stone
The Feather Market Organ Society invites music lovers to a lunch-hour organ recital on the grand organ of the Feather Market Centre on Thursday at 1pm.
The performer, Justin Stone, is from Port Elizabeth and holds a master’s degree in organ performance.
Stone is the organist at St John’s Anglican Church in Walmer and also at St Mary’s Cathedral off Govan Mbeki Avenue.
The varied programme, lasting 50 minutes, will include well-known works such as Bach’s Sleepers Awake and Sheep May Safely Graze, Johnson’s Trumpet Tune and William Walton’s Crown Imperial March. Stone will also play a special piece celebrating the birth of Bach 333 years ago.
Admission is R35 (R30 for pensioners). Entrance is free for scholars and students.
Inquiries: Prof Albert Troskie, 082-726-9595.