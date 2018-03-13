Latest:
Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..T'Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman)..Photo: Matt Kennedy..©Marvel Studios 2018
Get ready for ‘Black Panther 2’

Chadwick Boseman as king T’Challa in ‘Black Panther’
It’s the news all Black Panther fans have been waiting for: No 2 is on the way!

Marvel studio boss Kevin Feige confirmed that T’Challa and co are going to be coming back for a second round.

Although there aren’t many details at this stage‚ Feige said that there are already story plans in the works.

“We absolutely will do [a sequel]. One of the favourite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a part one and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a part two.

“There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first Black Panther.

“We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one,” Feige said.

Considering Black Panther made more than $1-billion (R11.8-billion) worldwide in its first month‚ we’d say Africa‚ and the world‚ are ready.

#Wakandaforever.

