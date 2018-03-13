Crash a wake-up call, says Miss SA

Miss SA Adè van Heerden feels “blessed and grateful” to have escaped with minor injuries after being involved in a car accident on Sunday.

Taking to her Facebook page on Monday night‚ Adè reflected on the traumatic incident.

“Feeling so blessed and grateful for my life this morning. Yesterday I was involved in a very horrible accident and through God’s protection, managed to escape with only a few bruises.”

Adè was driving a Nissan X-trail at the time‚ and revealed that the airbags had deployed, saving her from sustaining further injuries.

She also thanked those close to her for the love and support she’s received since the accident.

“Thank you to my Miss [SA] family for looking after me and taking care of everything I’ve needed the past 12 hours.

“This has reminded me of how special and important our relationships are and that we should tell people how much we love them regularly. At the end of the day you won’t be remembered for your achievements‚ but for how you made people feel.”

Miss SA organisers also asked fans to respect Adè’s privacy as she recovers at home.

The Miss South Africa Organization confirms that Adè van Heerden was involved in a car accident on Sunday afternoon.

We are relieved to report that despite minor bumps and bruises, Adè is well.

We thank everyone for respecting her privacy while she recovers. — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) March 12, 2018