Does passion have a flavour? Cult followers think so

A Life’s work poured into the pursuit of the definitive Stellenbosch cabernet sauvignon.

Offered a bottle of wine along with that statement, the tasting experience becomes that much more meaningful. One can’t help but sip with added respect, taking time to savour and contemplate – does passion have a taste, dedication a flavour?

Where some might specialise in a particular region or style, Etienne le Riche narrowed his focus even more, homing in on not just one varietal, but also on just one winemaking district.

With his mantra to “focus on one thing and do it to the best of your ability”, Etienne set up his Le Riche cellar in 1996, after some 20 stellar vintages at Rustenburg, to focus on the best possible expression of the cultivar he’d come to love and respect, in the process growing a cult following for his narrowly focused range of wines.

Cellarmaster Etienne and son Christo, who took up the winemaking reins in 2010,share the view that Stellenbosch is South Africa’s prime cabernet territory, the grape being the backbone on which the wine region was built.

Where it gets really interesting is that, although they do have some vines on their own farm in the Helderberg, the Le Riche focus is on showcasing the nuances of cabernet from the best of the different Stellenbosch terroirs, blending them to create a classic, ageable wine.

Grapes for the small range – just 9000 cases a year are made – are sourced from small vineyard parcels, each selected for their particular expression of a microclimate.

Terroir is everything – “if you choose the right grapes, you don’t have to interfere – the terroir speaks for itself”, says Etienne.

Each vineyard block is vinified separately, allowing the grapes to show the character and style that they will contribute to the final blend.

“Access to different vineyards does wonders for the complexity of a wine,” Etienne says.

“Gravel soils on lower slopes produce grapes that ripen early, offer high sugars, low acidity, and some mint and cherry flavours, while grapes from decomposed granite soils on the upper slopes ripen later with good balanced acidity and tannin, which adds structure to the blend.”

Given Etienne’s commitment to this one varietal, and the pedigree of the wines – the first vintage, 1997, earned five stars in Platter’s and a Veritas double gold, and it was onward and upward from there – the opportunity to taste them feels like a special privilege.

The Le Riche Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 (retail ±R210-R250) is everything a cabernet should be – rich and elegant, a serious wine that can only age well, but approachable and drinking well now too.

Smoky cigar box and stewed fruit on the nose introduce intense dark fruit flavours with a touch of cedar and spice.

Soft tannins wrap around intensity and structure built to last. The inky berries develop more as the wine opens up and delivers complexity, and a super lingering finish continues the taste sensation.

The balance and length of the 2014 Reserve bracket offers even deeper, layered intensity and complexity. It is seriously powerful, one to savour slowly, and just delicious, with vibrant, dark fruit, a subtle whiff of spice, and a full, chewy mouthfeel.

The Reserve retails at specialist wine stores for upwards of R500.

These are rare wines, and definitely worth seeking out for the lover of life’s finer things.