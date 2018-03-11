Bathurst is so quintessentially English that it is hardly surprising that the 1820 Settlers, having battled unforgiving seas and harsh terrain in search of a better life, opted to settle in what has to be one of the prettiest villages in South Africa.

Almost 200 years later, it not only bears an uncanny resemblance to many of the British villages left behind by those early travellers, but also pays tribute to their pioneering spirit, which lives on in homesteads, churches with memory- evoking cemeteries and even a unique mill started by the Bradshaw brothers in 1821.

It is hardly surprising then that enterprising 21st century settlers continue to make Bathurst their home, drawn perhaps by a village’s undoubted eccentricity or perhaps, in the case of Fred Bright, by the opportunity to farm like an English gentleman, without the bitterly cold seasonal changes experienced in northern climes.

Despite his affable exterior and Hugh Grantish appeal Fred, like his British forebearers, is made of stern stuff.

When he came across the sadly neglected Kingston Farm in 2005 it had no plumbing and demanded incredible vision to see it transformed not only into an idyllic guesthouse where dogs and Appaloosa horses mingle freely with guests, but also, just two years later, into one of South Africa’s leading fine dining restaurants.

The latter, however, required an injection of South African flair. Enter Fred’s Fort Beaufort-born wife Carla, who became a regular visitor to the farm, fell in love with its rusticity and then, ultimately, with Fred.

“It was probably a case of the wrong place at the wrong time, but here we still are,” Carla quipped over a morning cup of coffee.

“We both grew up in old houses, loved the laid- back lifestyle and still do.”

That rings true throughout the main homestead which has been lovingly restored and decked out with period pieces – including a doll’s house made by Fred’s grandfather and given a more genteel look than the sixties decor inflicted on it by his sister.

Now the house, a magnet for both adult and child diners, features miniature period pieces and has had its roof painted green to echo the colour of the roof at Kingston Farm.

Surprisingly enough, there is no formal training behind the culinary delights on offer at the farm, with the only Michelin star experience self-trained Carla has coming during a three-week working trip to Switzerland last year, where she learnt presentation skills under the head chef at Hotel Alpenblick, Richard Stockli.

The skills she acquired were passed along to hubby Fred, who is also very hands- on both in the restaurant and with keeping guests entertained as stand-in front-of-house manager.

Fred is also tasked with the somewhat unhappy business of dispatching the farm’s free range ducks, smoking them on a somewhat incongruous kettle braai, and presenting them to Carla in the kitchen for transformation into sublime starters.

While she is not formally trained, Carla’s love for food was instilled in her as a young girl growing up with her father and three brothers.

“I liked to play housewife, cooking meals that not only made people happy, but also made memories. I still like to do just that,” she said.

“The only formal training I had was a certificate in housekeeping in Graff-Reinett. At that stage, as a people person, I loved working front-of-house, chatting to people and making them happy.

“But then I noticed that when we were in a guest-free lull, the kitchen was always busy. I like to keep busy so the transition was natural.”

And keeping busy is still a huge part of Carla’s life.

When not running the kitchen and seeing to guests’ needs, Carla takes time to hone yet another of her self-taught arts – stained glasswork.

Although none of her art is on display at Kingston Farm, Carla’s works adorn places such as the up-market Royal St Andrews Hotel in nearby Port Alfred.

She is also working on a stained glass window for the Dutch Reformed Church in Fort Beaufort.

Oh, and then, naturally enough, there’s also a cookery book in the offing, which Carla is penning with a friend.

Fred, too, is kept busy, not only as Carla’s invaluable restaurant sidekick, but also with the day- to-day running of the farm.

Perhaps, as far as Fred goes at least, pride of place on the farm goes to the tame, friendly Appaloosas, which are his passion (Carla aside, that is!).

Sadly, a broken back put paid to regular rides, while the stagnant economy put paid to plans to breed the horses for sale, but secretly we don’t think Fred really minds them living out their lives in the tranquil surroundings of the farm.

Another aspect to life on the pretty much self-sustaining farm was restoring and maintaining the three fully-equipped self-catering apartments, two catering for two guests, the other for four.

The elegance of yesteryear reflected in the farmhouse continues in the apartments, which effortlessly combine modern conveniences like bathrooms and a kitchen with comfortable bedrooms with freestanding wardrobes and elegant reading areas where curling up with a good book is just what the doctor ordered.

There’s no TV in the rooms – or anywhere at Kingston Farm for that matter, but that is not what a break at this sanctuary from modern life is about.

As a concession, though, free WiFi is available.

Completing the feel at the extensive farm, which also features a water-lily filled dam, are the English-style (what else?) gardens with lavender hedges protecting beautiful roses from the elements.

Sadly, the weeping willows adorning many a British dinner setting are battling with the drought, but fortitude, the stuff that British settlers were made of, will see more planted when the time is right.

And that fortitude, inherited from previous generations, lives on at Kingston Farm and will certainly continue to do so as long as the energetic, eloquent and charming Fred and Carla are at the helm.

From historic mills and pubs to poignant cemeteries, there’s lots to do

Bathurst may look like a sleepy village whose main charm lies in the fact that this is a place where you can indulge in the ultimate getaway – hours and hours of simply nothing to do.

And while, within the concept of modern holidays offering an abundance of activities, this may largely be true, take time out to delve a little deeper and you will find a host of things to do and see.

After a lazy lunch at Kingston Farm we spent our first afternoon exploring the historic Clumber Church, which dates back to 1825, when the first church was built.

Nestled close to the church walls is the grave of William Pike, a preacher who led a party from Nottingham, England to the village of Bathurst at the end of 1819.

In the party were John Bradfield, his wife Mary, and their four children who had less than three months to pack up what belongings they could comfortably carry an embark on a journey of escape from the harsh economic effects of Britain’s industrial revolution.

Many tombstones at Clumber cemetery still bear the Bradfield name, while further exploration of the grounds unveils a number of poignant headstones bearing tribute to pioneers who lost their lives at a young age, thousands kilometres away from home.

The tombstone erected for one unlucky youngster, aged just 11, bears the epitaph: “barbarously murdered by a….” with the tantalising remainder of the message sadly eroded by time.

Equally poignant is the final resting place of “Ann”, who lies in solitary splendour, many metres away from other graves. Speculation behind her being buried far from the others is that she may have committed suicide or been of the Catholic faith.

If churchyards are not your thing, another place of incredible historical interest is Bradshaw’s Mill, the only water powered textile mill in South Africa. Built by the Bradshaw brothers, Samuel and Richard, between 1821 and 1829, the mill was recognised as the starting point of the wooll industry in South Africa.

The pioneering mill has had a chequered history, being destroyed by fire in 1835 during the Sixth Frontier War and remaining a burnt out shell until it was rebuilt by Phillip Hobbs in 1859 to grind grain.

Eventually the mill was abandoned and lay derelict for almost 90 years, until its historical relevance was realised and the building carefully restored.

Daily trips to what is now a National Monument can be arranged and are well worthwhile whether you want to simply drink in the beautiful scenery or the historical ambience.

Curator Andy Manson opened up for us during our recent visit, giving us a working demonstration of how water is fed into the massive 1300kg water wheel, an environmentally-friendly, remarkable feat of engineering.

Andy answered our many questions with aplomb and also pointed out the fact that the slate roof covered the mill started out its life as ballast to balance the ship which brought the Bradshaw brothers to South African shores.

Andy took us on a detailed tour of the mill, which features photographic displays which guide visitors through its origins. Included is a step-by-step guide to wool production – a guide which introduces visitors to phrases such as niddy-noddying, the process of making yarn into a skein of required length.

Also of interest to history buffs is a visit to the toposcope, a heritage site commemorating the 1820 settlers and their descendants.

If all the sightseeing is getting too much and you feel like wetting the whistle, of equal historic interest is South Africa’s oldest continuously licensed pub where we enjoyed a to-die-for ploughman’s platter on day two of our stay.

And even that, as they say, is not all. Bathurst is also home to more than its fair share of artists’ studios, a shop crammed full of memorabilia pertinent to parts of Bathurst’ roots and a veritable collection of cafes and bistros.

But that, sadly, we had no time for, but it certainly gives us plenty of reasons to plan a return visit to this delightful village.

Fine dining at its very best

Dining at Kingston Farm is an absolute delight. This is a restaurant which is truly head and shoulders above the rest, not only because it is literally in the middle of nowhere, but also because the standard of cuisine is so high that, for the past three years, the restaurant has made it onto Eat Out’s list of the top-500 restaurants in South Africa.

We arrived to a warm welcome from owners Fred and Carla Bright, who led us to our table which was beautifully laid with antique plates. A white linen table cloth, napkins and the finishing touch of a vase of roses freshly picked from the garden set the scene for a memorable meal to come.

We ordered a glass of wine which was promptly served with fresh bread rolls, an assortment of butters – plain, chive and pepper – and a small bowl of tasty snacks to nibble on prior to our late lunch.

They were so delicious that I had to ask Fred what they were. He explained that they make them by deep frying potato peel left over from making rosti. At Kingston Farm they subscribe to the practice of “waste not, want not” so every bit of the potato is used.

Having placed our order from the seasonal menu, we had just decided to take a stroll round the garden when Fred arrived to serve us an amuse-bouche, a complimentary appetiser of cheese mousse topped with an apple cider vinegar jelly.

The contrasting flavours and textures complemented each other perfectly and the small, divine tasting offering was the ideal. palate-cleansing prelude to our meal.

The menu offered a choice of starters, including smoked duck breast, but we plumped for mains and dessert.

I settled for the beef Wellington signature dish, while my travel companion opted for the fresh East Coast sole.

The beef Wellington proved to be the perfect portion of a prime cut of beef, cooked to the traditional medium rare and encased in crisp pastry. It was served with a delicious jus, blueberry jam and a medley of crisp veggies, asparagus, mange tout, baby corn and carrots.

My dining partner loved her sole, finding the saffron sauce and capers provided a fitting backdrop to the subtle fish flavours.

After a suitable pause, we could not resist an offering from the dessert menu.

My partner chose the cheese platter with walnut bread and fruitcake, which she thoroughly enjoyed, saying it was the perfect end to a perfect meal.

I chose the sinful-sounding dark chocolate bete noire with raspberry coulis and Chantilly cream, Bathurst pineapple crisps and garden rose syrup. It was every bit as divine as it sounded, being both decadent and delicious.

I’m not much of a pudding eater but I devoured every last morsel of this masterful dessert – and had to stop myself from licking my plate clean!

Kingston Farm may be a bit off the beaten track, but if you are looking for that special-occasion meal, look no further. This is fine dining at its exquisite best. – Lisa Crooks

Popular Bathurst Show a massive drawcard

Also with its roots steeped in history, the annual Bathurst Agricultural Show is set to be held on April 6, 7 and 8 – and this year organisers are expecting in excess of the estimated 10000 visitors who flocked to the show in previous years.

The Bathurst Show, the biggest of its kind in the Eastern Cape, has been around in one form or another for over 150 years, with a letter in the show offices proudly proclaiming that land had been granted to the society by King Edward V11 many years before it really took off.

“There’s a very serious side to the show – the prestige cattle auction, which attracts cattle buyers from far and wide – and then there’s a fun side,” show president Danny Wepener said.

“There’s show jumping, an appearance by world champion sheep shearers and a singing cowboy, army displays, tractor rides on equipment used by Bathurst’s pioneers, a fun fair plus over 200 stalls selling quality wares and food.

“Naturally, being in the heart of pineapple country, the Pineapple Growers’ Association will also be represented.”

While the keenly anticipated show only comes around once a year, it does so with a purpose, with each year’s show having a theme.

“Previous themes included save-the-rhino campaigns and being water wise, long before they became popular concepts,” Wepener said.

This year’s theme, appropriately enough in times of drought and escalating crime, is: Eaten today? Thank a farmer.

When not gearing up for the prestige show, which stays true to its farming roots by also featuring school art, home industries and floral art, there’s plenty more happening at the showgrounds to keep Wepener and his assistants busy throughout the year, with other events including:

A national youth event at which children work with animals and learn to have a disciplined approach not only to caring for others but also in their every day life.

The showgrounds are rented out to of the organisers of the extremely popular annual ox braai, usually held at the end of December

A vintage bike show will be held on August 10 and 11

The Bathurst Country Affair will be held on August 10, 11 and 12.

A spring dance is also held every year.