Overseas residencies up for grabs in contest

Art gives life to thousands of artists across Africa whose creativity is their livelihood. Now the continent’s flagship visual arts competition for emerging artists, Absa L’Atelier, is asking these artists to “Give art life” as it calls for entries in this year’s contest.

The theme reflects the idea that Absa L’Atelier gives African contemporary art, and the talent behind it, a platform to thrive.

The competition has been opened up to two more African countries – Nigeria and Namibia – bringing to 12 the number of countries participating. The others are: South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Mauritius, Seychelles and Mozambique.

All professional and self-taught emerging artists aged 21 to 35 from these countries may enter.

The Absa L’Atelier art competition is in its 33rd year and is again a collaboration between Absa and the South African National Association for the Visual Arts (Sanava).

For the main and Gerard Sekoto award-winners, this year’s industry opportunities include a six-month and three-month art residency respectively at the Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris.

The Gerard Sekoto Award is made possible through a partnership between Absa, Sanava, the Alliance Francaise of Southern Africa, the Institut Français Afrique du Sud and the French Embassy in South Africa.

While the main prize also features R330000 in cash and is open to all entrants, the Gerard Sekoto Award is reserved for the most promising South African artist who has previously entered L’Atelier.

Similarly, the first merit award comprises a three-month art residency at the Bag Factory in South Africa; the second merit award, a two-month art residency at the Sylt Foundation on the island of Sylt in Germany; and the third, a one-month residency with the Ampersand Foundation in New York.

All top10 finalists undergo a two-day art professionalism course to assist them in managing their careers – a vital aspect in helping young artists turn talent into profitable businesses.

Absa art and museum curator Dr Paul Bayliss said the competition had played a significant role in the careers of many influential visual artists from across the continent, particularly the winners, who have benefitted from residencies.

“Since extending the competition to other African countries, the response from young, up-and-coming artists has been incredible,” Bayliss said.

To enter, visit the L’Atelier website at www.lateliercompetition.com, click on the “Enter L’Atelier 2018” button, and complete the required information.

Registration closes on April 27.

Artists who entered in previous years, will need to re-register.